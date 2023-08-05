Baldur's Gate 3 addresses save file bug with hotfix patch

Larian Studios

Baldur's Gate III launched this week to huge anticipation, high player counts, and positive reviews from both critics and uses.

It's not all perfect, however, as a few bugs have been noted. The worst of all these is a save bug that occurs when syncing a save file, and stops players from being able to save or load their progress.

Thankfully, a hotfix has already been deployed by developer Larian Studios, so make sure you update if you haven't already.

In a blog post on Steam, Larian wrote: "Happy post-BG3-launch day! Thank you so much for all the love and support you've shown Baldur's Gate 3 – it's been surreal to finally launch this game after six years in development, and an incredible honour to watch so many of you play and discover what the team has built.

"We hope you'll enjoy BG3 for many months – even years – to come.

"All that said, Hotfix #1 is coming in fresh: today's update takes care of several crashes, bugs and much more. We've been reading your reports on issues with saving your game, and have found a culprit – our cross-saves."

The message continues: "Bearing in mind this will only be a useful feature come September 6 when the PlayStation 5 version launches (and beyond), we've decided to disable it for now to allow us to solve the issue in the interim.

"You shouldn't notice anything in-game and Steam Cloud saves are unaffected by this change. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to report these issues to us."

The hotfix also fixes dozens of small bugs across gameplay, audio and graphics, so it's worth checking out the full list in the post.

As noted, the PS5 version of the game won't launch until September 6, although it will be available for those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition on September 3. That gives the team a month to solve the issue for those who want to transfer their progress to the console version at launch.

Meanwhile, a version for MacOS is expected later this year, while an Xbox Series X version is due to release in 2024.

