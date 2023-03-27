Bald eagles that tragically lost egg now welcome new eaglet, Minnesota video shows

Just weeks after they tragically lost an egg, a bald eagle pair in Minnesota has a brand new eaglet in their nest, wildlife video shows.

It’s been a hard few months for the unwitting stars of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam.

A cold snap struck in late February, burying the stalwart mother eagle up to her neck in snow while she sat parked on her two eggs.

A nesting bald eagle was caught on camera covered in snow during a Minnesota storm on Feb. 23, 2023. The female bird has laid two eggs.

Then, about a week later, her mate arrived at the nest with food, video showed. He also helped incubate the eggs but, for reasons that aren’t clear, one of them broke, McClatchy News reported.

“In the 10 years we’ve been watching this nest, we have never seen this occur,” the agency said.

Despite the loss, the eagles kept vigil over the remaining egg, and on the night of March 26, their efforts were rewarded, according to wildlife officials. The egg hatched, and a fuzzy chick is now sitting cozy in the center of the nest.

The eaglet hatched some time in the evening on March 26, according to wildlife officials.

“We have the new star of 2023! This single chick will be one well cared-for eaglet,” Minnesota DNR said in a social media post.

To keep tabs on the eaglet, watch DNR’s EagleCam.

