Bald eagles: Latest bird flu victims

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Bald eagles across the country are falling victim to a deadly bird flu. A Florida judge is taking on mask mandates for travelers. And this is (basically) your final reminder to do your taxes.

It's Laura with the news you need to know.

But first, sharing is caring? 🤷‍♀️ Not when you're a kindergartener with tequila.

Bald eagles in 14 states have died in bird flu outbreak

Among the latest victims of the bird flu outbreak sweeping the country: the national bird of the United States. Bald eagles in 14 states died after contracting bird flu, and eagles in another two states are suspected of falling ill with the highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to officials. Tens of millions of domestic and wild birds have died or were euthanized as a result of the disease, which is especially deadly to domestic poultry. It had been detected in 32 states as of Saturday, most recently in Utah and Idaho. The bird flu is considered a low risk to humans, but Americans are feeling the effects. The outbreak is expected to raise the cost of poultry products and eggs.

In this Jan. 28, 2016, photo, a bald eagle soars over the Haw River below Jordan Lake in Moncure, North Carolina Three bald eagles in the state have died due to the bird flu.
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel 😷

A federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials. The CDC recently extended the mask mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. The mask requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight unlikely. Republicans in Congress also fought to kill the mandate. So far, it's unclear what the ruling means for travelers in the near term.

What everyone's talking about

Introducing the winners of the Boston Marathon! 🏆

For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon took place on Patriots' Day. And on the 50th anniversary of the first time women competed, their race did not disappoint. Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya took first place in the women's division following a seesaw sprint against Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the final mile. Other big winners from Monday's marathon:

  • Evans Chebet of Kenya broke away from a crowded pack in the men's field to win the race.

  • America's Daniel Romanchuk crossed the finish line first in the men's wheelchair division.

  • Manuela Schär of Switzerland took first in the women's wheelchair race.

Peres Jepchirchir crosses the finish line to win the women&#x002019;s division.
Lviv sees first war casualties in Russian airstrike

Airstrikes by Russia's military killed at least seven people and injured 11 more – including one child – early Monday in Lviv in western Ukraine, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said. Kozytskyy said four rockets were fired, striking three targets, including several warehouses not used by Ukraine's military, and a service station near Lviv Railway Station. The deaths were the first to be reported in the city since Russia's assault on Ukraine began in late February. Overnight blasts were also reported in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, in the north in Kharkiv and in Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea port city of Odesa, as Russia reinforces its invading force. About 11 battalion tactical groups were added in recent days, a senior U.S. Defense Department official said Monday. Latest updates.

Emergency workers clear up debris after an airstrike hit a tire shop in the western city of Lviv
Real quick

States want to ban stinky pear trees

Spring is a time for blooming plants and flowering trees. But word to the wise: Some of those beautiful blooms might come from invasive species. One such plant is the Bradford pear, also known as the "Callery" pear, a tree covered in attractive white blossoms, but with some unattractive features. The tree is most famous for the scent of its blooms, which some have compared to rotting fish, urine and baby poop. What was once considered an ornamental and low maintenance decoration for yards and parks has proven detrimental to native plants and has even been banned in some states. Here's what to know about this invasive plant.

February in April? A fierce winter storm is expected to lash parts of the U.S. with snow, rain, wind and cold. Find out what the weather is doing in your neck of the woods with a local forecast.

