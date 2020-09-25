Balasubrahmanyam's death major chink in music industry, irreparable loss: K'taka, Kerala CMs

Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram [India] (ANI) September 25: Offering condolences on the death of legendary musician SP Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said it marked a major chink in the music industry, while his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan termed it as an "irreparable loss".

"Among South Indian film lovers, there is no one who does not enjoy the song 'Shankara nada sharira' from Shankarabharanam. It was that soulful voice that... etched S P Balasubrahmanyam... in the minds of the audience... He was a legend who used to mark his signature to each and every song he sang," said Vijayan, adding he would be remembered forever as the majesty of the music because of his unique melody.

"His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian music. No one can replace him. Condolences to the family members and the entire community," the CM further said.

Praying for his family and millions of fans, Yediyurappa remembered Balasubrahmanyam's special fondness for Kannadigas. (ANI)

