New Balance's Warped Runner "Sea Salt" Now Has an Official Release Date

UPDATE (August 9, 2023): New Balance's Warped Runner in "Sea Salt" has been confirmed to drop on August 16 via New Balance's website and at select global retailers, with suggested retail pricing at $140 USD. Additional colorways are expected to launch in the coming months.

Charlotte Lee, Senior Footwear Designer at New Balance, shared in an official statement: "The WRPD Runner is a new concept driven by the unique space where style and performance meet. The upper has a refined focus on simplicity and quality whilst the sole is a warped expression of our pinnacle running technology, FuelCell. The fluid lines of the foam are blended with the abstract nature of futuristic design, evoking a strong sense of movement."

ORIGINAL STORY (August 3, 2023): New Balance's Warped Runner made its debut at AURALEE's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, garnering attention for its distinctive design and style. Now, a fresh "Black/Blue" colorway has been unveiled, providing a glimpse into the creative and innovative approach behind this lifestyle model.

The shoe's upper boasts a knitted mesh base layer, dyed in a solid black color. Eye-catching warped overlays, crafted from bold blue suede, add a unique touch to the silhouette, while white accents enhance the N logos, interiors and heel overlays. The midsole units feature a semi-chunky design with a two-toned motif, seamlessly blending various shades of gray. Equipped with New Balance's signature FuelCell cushioning foam, the silhouette offers a responsive and plush ride.

While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed, we can anticipate the New Balance Warped Runner to arrive at retailers such as Antonioli and others in the upcoming months.

