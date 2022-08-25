New Balance's 2002R Mule Returns With a Full Lineup of Colorways

The New Balance 2002R Mule is making an exciting return as it releases a full lineup of colorways. First released in muted "Mindful Grey" and "Rain Cloud" iterations, the range introduces nine new colorways and materials to give the silhouette a fresh edit.

Compared to the preceding releases, the latest drop features a neutral tone palette ranging from pink, green and orange to brown, black and cream. In addition to its smooth premium pebbled leather material, the brand has also included other options such as nappy suede and corduroy. True to the silhouette’s original design, each pair features the brand’s signature N-ERGY and ABZORB heel cushioning.

Scroll through the gallery above for a detailed look at the latest New Balance 2002R Mule lineup. The full range is expected to release throughout the remainder of the year at a price of $140 USD each.