Balanced budget for CDSBEO

NOTE – Correction added changing educational assistants for early childhood educators in the sixth paragraph. –PB

KEMPTVILLE – Trustees approved a balanced budget for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario’s next school year at its June 21 meeting.

The $205 million budget is essentially the same amount as passed for the 2021-22 school year.

Board administration presented a balanced budget with revenues and expenses each totalling $ 205,046,836.

Employees make up the bulk of the expenses paid by the English-Catholic school board. In 2022-23, 76 per cent of the budget will be spent on staff and benefits.

On the revenue side, 86 per cent of the board’s budget is funded through the Grants for Student Needs, the primary funding provided by the Ontario government. Among the additional funding for schools is $2.4 million from the Rural and Northern Education Fund, which supports schools located outside of major urban areas.

There will be fewer staff employed by the school in the next school year. Based on the board’s enrolment projections, it will need about five fewer teachers and six fewer early childhood educators. The ECE position reductions are due to lower kindergarten enrolment.

The CDSBEO has projected an 1.4 per cent overall enrolment increase in the upcoming school year – the bulk of which is an increase in secondary school enrolment. Elementary (Kindergarten to Grade 8) enrolment is predicted by the board to decrease by 0.9 per cent. In contrast, the secondary school enrolment is projected to increase by 6.8 per cent in 2022-23.

The CDSBEO projects there will be 13,343 students attending its schools in the upcoming school year.

In comparison, the enrolment for the Upper Canada District School Board is projected to be 26,551 for 2022-23.

Included in the $205 million CDSBEO budget is $7.4 million for capital projects. That includes $5 million in school condition improvement and $1.8 million in school renewal. There is also about $506K in child care capital costs.

CDSBEO spokesperson Amber LaBerge told The Leader that the capital projects have not yet been allocated but “will focus on priority projects including improved air quality and facility upgrades.”

Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader