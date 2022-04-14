New Balance Opens Doors to a World-Class Multi-Sport Facility, The TRACK at New Balance

·5 min read

Bridging the gap between sports & culture, the new facility includes an indoor track, sophisticated Sports Research Lab, spacious warming areas, as well as a music venue and a beer hall

BOSTON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, global athletic leader New Balance announced the launch of The TRACK at New Balance, a new world-class multi-sport facility where Team New Balance, professional and community athletes will train and compete year-round. The grand opening event today will celebrate the intersection of style, sport, and culture with a special performance from brand ambassador Jack Harlow along with appearances from Storm Reid and several New Balance brand athletes. Poised to break records, the athletic center will include a dual terrain indoor track that can be converted to a field, flexible basketball, soccer and volleyball courts, a sophisticated Sports Research Lab, the Roadrunner music venue operated by Bowery Presents, and a Beer Hall named Broken Records where visitors can take in the action happening throughout the facility.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9032451-the-track-at-new-balance/

The TRACK at New Balance | Credit: Connelly Partners
The TRACK at New Balance | Credit: Connelly Partners

Located across from New Balance's global headquaters at Boston Landing , The TRACK at New Balance joins the Auerbach Center -- the official practice facility for the Boston Celtics, the Warrior Ice Arena -- the official practice facility for the Boston Bruins, and the Boston Landing MBTA commuter rail stop as the premier destination for sports in New England. The development of Boston Landing including The TRACK at New Balance speaks to New Balance's long-standing commitment to Boston's Allston-Brighton community and the brand's continued investment into world-class sport innovation and excellence.

"Fifty years ago this month, Jim Davis purchased New Balance and together with Anne, they have led the tremendous growth of our brand into the global athletic leader we are today, while still maintaining our unique company culture," said Joe Preston, President & CEO of New Balance. "Jim also had the bold vision to completely transform the area around our global headquarters in Boston into a vibrant world-class sports hub for athletes and fans including the debut today of The TRACK at New Balance. The TRACK at New Balance offers the optimal training and performance venue for athletes of all abilities while driving New Balance innovation and technology insights through our new state-of-the-art New Balance Sports Research Lab."

In designing The TRACK at New Balance, maintaining valuable sustainable practices was very important. Not only did New Balance redevelop a brownfield site in order to build this facility that ultimately obtained a LEED Silver certification, but the roof houses a solar array of 2,491, 405-Watt modules that will cover approximately 72,956 square feet (or 1.67 acres).

The team of Beynon Sports Surfaces, Weems Mechanical, Elkus Manfredi Architects, John Moriarty Associates, and Paige Design Group designed and built the indoor track for speed, competition, and daily training. The track itself features hydraulically banked turns, the widest allowable oval lanes at 42 inches wide and the maximum number of 6 oval lanes. As a result, runners experience a smooth transition from turns to straights and help maximize athlete acceleration.

Sports Research Lab

The New Balance Sports Research Lab is a team of Sports Scientists situated within innovation. There are 3 pillars of Sports Research Lab work, these pillars include 1) New Balance Athlete Insights Engine, 2) Foundational Research, and 3) Innovation Partnerships. With the data collected at Boston Landing, the Sports Reasearch Lab is able to obtain standardized athlete movement and interview data with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment that lead to innovative products and experiences for New Balance consumers.

"When we first started discussing The TRACK at New Balance, we wanted to ensure that we could create a destination for the community at Boston Landing, as well as design a space where the New Balance Sports Research Lab could take their work to the next level," said Jim Halliday, President of New Balance Development Group. "This facility and all of the high-tech equipment it houses allow the New Balance Sports Research Lab team to increase their surveys with athletes and enhance technology throughout our products."

The TRACK at New Balance has over 19,000 square feet dedicated to the New Balance Sports Research Lab. Outfitted with high tech imaging, 360-degree motion capture equipment, force plates that measure foot depression, a state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber and more, the Sports Research Lab further solidifies New Balance's position as a leader in sport innovation and technology.

Roadrunner

Nestled below The TRACK at New Balance is Roadrunner, a 50,000 square-foot concert venue operated by the Bowery Group – the largest of its kind in New England. With a 60-foot-wide stage, over 30 speakers, and half a dozen bars sprinkled on all sides, the place is built for perfect views no matter where you are on the floor.

The TRACK at New Balance will be open to the public and an up-to-date schedule of events can be found here. To learn more about The TRACK at New Balance, visit thetrackatnewbalance.com.

About New Balance

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates around the globe, and in 2021 reported worldwide sales of $4.4 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

The TRACK at New Balance and Launch Event &#x002013; Broadcast Media Package
The TRACK at New Balance and Launch Event – Broadcast Media Package
The TRACK at New Balance (Exterior)
The TRACK at New Balance (Exterior)
The TRACK at New Balance (Interior)
The TRACK at New Balance (Interior)
Storm Reid and Jack Harlow at The TRACK at New Balance Launch Event
Storm Reid and Jack Harlow at The TRACK at New Balance Launch Event
Fashion Presentation at The TRACK at New Balance Launch Event
Fashion Presentation at The TRACK at New Balance Launch Event
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-balance-opens-doors-to-a-world-class-multi-sport-facility-the-track-at-new-balance-301526148.html

SOURCE New Balance

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c9763.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a