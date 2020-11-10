‘Balance of power in the Senate rests in hands of Georgia voters,’ says New Georgia Project CEO

Both Senate seats in Georgia remain up for grabs as none of the candidates in this year’s elections were able to secure an outright majority. Under Georgia election rules this means the top two candidates in both races must face each other in a runoff election in January.

According to the Senate counts called by the Associated Press, if Democrats can snap up both seats, they would secure a majority in the Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie breaker.

“The balance of power in the Senate literally rests in the hands of Georgia voters,” said Nsé Ufot, CEO of the voter advocacy organization the New Georgia Project. “We're excited to have conversations with Georgians about how they leverage this power that they have in this moment. I think that never before have Georgians mattered more to, you know, our democracy.”

Georgia has not yet been officially called in the presidential election, however, it is currently leaning blue with President-elect Joe Biden leading President Trump by 0.2%. If Georgia’s electoral college votes are awarded to Biden, it would be the first time the state has flipped for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.

Part of that is due to the massive voter turnout initiatives from groups like the New Georgia Project. One million new voters were registered in the state since the 2016 election, bringing the number of registered voters in the state to a record 7.6 million.

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, the group said they sent over 1.2 million text messages, made 2.2 million phone calls and knocked on over 370,000 doors to motivate voters to register to vote and get to the polls.

But Georgia’s January runoff elections come with many hurdles for the candidates and voter groups like New Georgia Project.

“Primary runoffs typically have a drop-off in voter participation,” said a study from the National Conference of State Legislators. “Research from Professor Charles Bullock III from the University of Georgia found that runoffs attract 20% to 30% fewer voters in many states.”

Typically, according to research from FairVote, during runoff elections white candidates — as is the case between Senator Kelly Loeffler and Reverend Dr. Warnock — won “far more frequently than Black candidates won in these white-Black runoffs.”

Ufot said many challenges face Democrats in Georgia’s senate race, including voter fatigue, voter suppression, and concerns over mail-in ballots.

“There are some significant hurdles in place, but there has been investment,” she said. “There's energy, there's enthusiasm. And we are hoping that it will work to neutralize those barriers that we know will be there.”

Even once the election is over, Ufot said that it is just the “beginning” to enact policies that are important to Georgia voters.

“Georgians have a clear vision for themselves and their families,” she explained, adding that as an organizer, they work to “come up with the plan” to bring about the changes that voters seek.

“Elections are compression points for us. They're opportunities for us to test the power that we're building and an opportunity to bring about the change that we seek, to elect champions or people who will co-govern with communities to bring about the changes that we seek.”

After an election, voters can’t take their “foot off the gas” with elected officials.

“We don't elect messiahs. We are looking for people that we can co-govern with, who are accountable to our communities, who know what our priorities are, and who will take action on them with us,” she said. “But we have to show up. We have to articulate what our priorities are.”

