New Balance Gets Festive With Lunar New Year Collection

New Balance is ready to ring in the Year of the Rabbit with its Lunar New Year sneaker collection.

In celebration of the upcoming holiday, the footwear giant has introduced new iterations of some of its bestselling silhouettes -- the 2002R, 550, 574 and 90/60. The 2002R arrives in a "Mocha Brown/Dark Grey" palette as well as a light gray makeup, both donning a neutral, tonal look with the "N" logo taking center stage on the sides. The light gray iteration is highlighted with deep red shoelaces, referencing the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year holiday. The silhouette additionally comes in the popular "Protection Pack" theme, which features deconstructed outer layers on the upper.

Meanwhile, the 574 is built with suede and mesh materials on the upper in red and off-white shades, both versions featuring the "N" logo in gray. The 90/60 sneaker completes the pack, offered in a minimalist "White/Beige" design as well as a "Beige/White" version.

Take a peek at the collection above. New Balance's Lunar New Year collection will launch via atmos on January 2, 2023 followed by a lottery on the website that kicks off on December 23, 2022. Prices range from ¥13,750 JPY (approximately $104 USD) for the 574, to ¥22,000 JPY (approximately $167 USD) for the 2002R "Protection Pack."

While you're here, see more sneakers that are releasing this coming Lunar New Year.