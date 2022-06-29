The New Balance 550 Gets a Minty Makeover

New Balance continues to roll out new iterations of its popular 550 sneaker, including an upcoming pair featuring minty accents.

The hyped silhouette arrives with white leather as the base on the upper, which is contrasted with hits of a minty pastel green hue throughout. The accent color is found on the suede overlays on the sides, as well as the "N" and "550" logos, the NB branding on the rear and more. The shade is additionally applied to the outsole to round out the look. The kicks maintain a minimalist look with white on the tongue, laces and collar.

Take a closer look at the kicks above. Priced at $110 USD, the mint green 550s are expected to release on July 15, according to early reports.

Elsewhere in footwear, check out the top trends spotted at Paris Fashion Week Men's.