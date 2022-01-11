New Balance 550 To Drop In a Clean "White" Colorway

From what was once primarily used as a basketball shoe, the New Balance 550 has now become a fashion statement in the world of streetwear.

Following its burgundy and baby blue iteration, the lifestyle sneaker is set to release in a clean "White" colorway. The perforated mudguards, toe boxes and overlays are dressed in the main hue, while the tongue’s basketball motifs, the mesh collars, heels, midsoles and treading come in light gray for contrast. New Balance branding on the heels, lateral, midfoot and midsoles have been given the "White" treatment.

Priced at $110 USD, the New Balance 550 "White" will be available to cop on January 12 online.