New Balance 2002R Gets Doused in Eggplant Purple and Light Cream Hues

Following the “Conversations Amongst Us” iteration, New Balance's 2002R is set to drop in another spring- and summer-ready colorway.

The silhouette's upper is predominantly covered in eggplant purple-toned suede, while the heel features a touch of light brown. Elsewhere, the mesh material, lacing system and midsoles arrive in a light cream hue. The "N" logo comes in the same purple shade with a cream outline. The N-ERGY-equipped two-tone rubber sole rounds off the footwear style.

Priced at $140 USD, the 2002R in purple and light cream will be available in the coming weeks via New Balance's website and at select retailers.

