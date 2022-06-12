New Balance 2002R Drops in Cream "Bone"

New Balance's 2002R silhouette has been a technical running favorite since 2010. For the brand's latest iteration of the model, the 2002R now arrives in "Bone."

Dominated by a cream hue, the upper is crafted from pig suede and mesh material for a comfortable fit and feel. Meanwhile, the heel and lining are dressed in a light aluminum shade for contrast. Elsewhere, the midsole and heel are equipped with ABZORB, which provides the wearer with extra cushioning, stability and comfort. The N-ergy outsole rounds off the footwear style.

Priced at £110 GBP (approximately $140 USD), the 2002R is now available via New Balance U.K.'s website.