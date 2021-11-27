Cult-fave Bala Bangles are still on sale for Black Friday — save $15

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

They look like costume jewelry, but they're also weights that tone your arms all day long. (Photo: Anthropologie)

If you're an active Instagram or TikTok user, chances are you've seen the chic Bala Bangles cross your feed. First introduced on "Shark Tank," the bracelet-weights bring both style and low-intensity exercise to your life. They come in one and two-pound options and an array of colors.

The only arguable setback is the price — $49 for a pair — until now. In honor of Black Friday, Bala Bangles are still $15 off at Anthropologie, in six colors. Now's your moment to snap up a pair for yourself and a friend, at just $34. Just add them to your cart, the discount is automatically deducted at checkout.

The Bala Bangles are available in grey, neurtral, slate, light green, white, pink, and come with a mesh carrying case.

Besides being super photo-friendly, Bala Bangles are constructed in a thoughtful, ergonomic way. With eight rectangular silicone weights affixed to an elastic strap, they loop around wrists (or ankles!) and perfectly mold to your body. We've spotted Bala Bangles during barre and yoga classes, outside on a morning stroll or on an afternoon of errands. Because they're so comfortable, you barely notice they're even on!

Bala Bangles have taken the fitness community by storm, and the reviews prove they're not just a trendy accessory that will fall by the wayside. Says one five-star fan: "I wasn't too sure what to expect since I have never purchased wrist weights before. After receiving the item and using them for a week now I can say I'm very happy that I purchased them! They are comfortable to wear even with a watch on, and they add that extra weight during a workout. Awesome buy!"

Another writes: "I was seeing these all over social media and finally gave in. I’m glad I did! They are comfortable and look so nice. The pink is so pretty and is true to the photo."

Whether as a holiday present for a fitness-minded friend or a well-deserved gift to yourself, Bala Bangles at $15 off are an opportunity not to be missed. See the whole range of colors — and grab any that catch your eye — at Anthropologie before the sale ends.

