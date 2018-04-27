Baku F2: Sette Camara fastest in free practice for Carlin
Carlin's Formula 2 dominance continued in Baku as Brazilian Sergio Sette Camara went fastest in the weekend-opening practice session.
European F3 graduate Sette Camara, who took a pair of podiums in the season opener in Bahrain, managed a 1m57.136s, ahead of Campos racing's Luca Ghiotto.
In the first half of the session the pair took turns to top the order, but a benchmark from Sette Camara at the mid-way point wasn't to be beaten. Ghiotto took chunks out of the original half-second deficit, and ended the session less than a tenth behind.
MP Motorsport driver Ralph Boschung rounded out the top three and did lead the session at one juncture. He finished 0.4s adrift of the leader.
Alexander Albon, who is understood to be competing with DAMS for the rest of the season after a one-off with the team in Bahrain, took fourth ahead of Mercedes Formula 1 junior George Russell, as both had troublesome sessions.
Albon stopped just after Turn 2 early on. His car was wheeled back to the pits and reset, with 20 minutes gone in the session.
Russell stalled at the exit of the pitlane where he was attempting a practice start. He and team-mate Jack Aitken, among others, struggled to get their cars off the line in Bahrain at the previous round.
Championship leader Lando Norris sat sixth behind Russell, while the glaring omission from the top 10 was Artem Markelov.
His session ended early when he stopped in the run off at Turn 3 and was unable to get going again. The Russian Time driver won the Bahrain sprint race, but had trouble in practice for the season opener as well as he suffered from electrical issues.
His team-mate Tadasuke Makino ran in the top three earlier in the session but had to settle for seventh. He was one of a number of drivers to head into the run off, twice at Turn 1.
Antonio Fuoco narrowly avoided the wall at Turn 16 in a flamboyant moment, but that stopped him from improving from eighth in his Charouz Racing System-run car.
Haas F1 junior Arjun Maini was another to visit the escape roads as he took ninth, having topped the Bahrain practice session earlier this month.
Nirei Fukuzumi rounded out the top 10, as his team-mate Maxi Gunther suffered a brake fire as he attempted to get his car going again at Turn 15. The Bahrain sprint race runner-up's session was curtailed and he had to settle for 13th.
Practice times
Pos
Driver
Team
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Sergio Sette Camara
Carlin
1m57.136s
-
15
2
Luca Ghiotto
Campos Vexatec Racing
1m57.208s
0.072s
16
3
Ralph Boschung
MP Motorsport
1m57.629s
0.493s
14
4
Alexander Albon
DAMS
1m57.944s
0.808s
15
5
George Russell
ART Grand Prix
1m57.962s
0.826s
18
6
Lando Norris
Carlin
1m57.976s
0.840s
18
7
Tadasuke Makino
RUSSIAN TIME
1m57.997s
0.861s
16
8
Antonio Fuoco
Charouz Racing System
1m58.385s
1.249s
17
9
Arjun Maini
Trident
1m58.431s
1.295s
16
10
Nirei Fukuzumi
BWT Arden
1m58.714s
1.578s
18
11
Sean Gelael
Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing
1m58.778s
1.642s
15
12
Roy Nissany
Campos Vexatec Racing
1m59.081s
1.945s
15
13
Maximilian Gunther
BWT Arden
1m59.327s
2.191s
13
14
Santino Ferrucci
Trident
1m59.525s
2.389s
19
15
Jack Aitken
ART Grand Prix
1m59.653s
2.517s
15
16
Nicholas Latifi
DAMS
1m59.767s
2.631s
17
17
Nyck de Vries
Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing
2m00.735s
3.599s
13
18
Louis Deletraz
Charouz Racing System
2m01.075s
3.939s
18
19
Roberto Merhi
MP Motorsport
2m01.816s
4.680s
14
20
Artem Markelov
RUSSIAN TIME
2m26.820s
29.684s
2