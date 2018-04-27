Baku F2: Sette Camara fastest in free practice for Carlin

Sette Camara tops F2 practice for Carlin

Carlin's Formula 2 dominance continued in Baku as Brazilian Sergio Sette Camara went fastest in the weekend-opening practice session.

European F3 graduate Sette Camara, who took a pair of podiums in the season opener in Bahrain, managed a 1m57.136s, ahead of Campos racing's Luca Ghiotto.

In the first half of the session the pair took turns to top the order, but a benchmark from Sette Camara at the mid-way point wasn't to be beaten. Ghiotto took chunks out of the original half-second deficit, and ended the session less than a tenth behind.

MP Motorsport driver Ralph Boschung rounded out the top three and did lead the session at one juncture. He finished 0.4s adrift of the leader.

Alexander Albon, who is understood to be competing with DAMS for the rest of the season after a one-off with the team in Bahrain, took fourth ahead of Mercedes Formula 1 junior George Russell, as both had troublesome sessions.

Albon stopped just after Turn 2 early on. His car was wheeled back to the pits and reset, with 20 minutes gone in the session.

Russell stalled at the exit of the pitlane where he was attempting a practice start. He and team-mate Jack Aitken, among others, struggled to get their cars off the line in Bahrain at the previous round.

Championship leader Lando Norris sat sixth behind Russell, while the glaring omission from the top 10 was Artem Markelov.

His session ended early when he stopped in the run off at Turn 3 and was unable to get going again. The Russian Time driver won the Bahrain sprint race, but had trouble in practice for the season opener as well as he suffered from electrical issues.

His team-mate Tadasuke Makino ran in the top three earlier in the session but had to settle for seventh. He was one of a number of drivers to head into the run off, twice at Turn 1.

Antonio Fuoco narrowly avoided the wall at Turn 16 in a flamboyant moment, but that stopped him from improving from eighth in his Charouz Racing System-run car.

Haas F1 junior Arjun Maini was another to visit the escape roads as he took ninth, having topped the Bahrain practice session earlier this month.

Nirei Fukuzumi rounded out the top 10, as his team-mate Maxi Gunther suffered a brake fire as he attempted to get his car going again at Turn 15. The Bahrain sprint race runner-up's session was curtailed and he had to settle for 13th.

Practice times

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps 1 Sergio Sette Camara Carlin 1m57.136s - 15 2 Luca Ghiotto Campos Vexatec Racing 1m57.208s 0.072s 16 3 Ralph Boschung MP Motorsport 1m57.629s 0.493s 14 4 Alexander Albon DAMS 1m57.944s 0.808s 15 5 George Russell ART Grand Prix 1m57.962s 0.826s 18 6 Lando Norris Carlin 1m57.976s 0.840s 18 7 Tadasuke Makino RUSSIAN TIME 1m57.997s 0.861s 16 8 Antonio Fuoco Charouz Racing System 1m58.385s 1.249s 17 9 Arjun Maini Trident 1m58.431s 1.295s 16 10 Nirei Fukuzumi BWT Arden 1m58.714s 1.578s 18 11 Sean Gelael Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing 1m58.778s 1.642s 15 12 Roy Nissany Campos Vexatec Racing 1m59.081s 1.945s 15 13 Maximilian Gunther BWT Arden 1m59.327s 2.191s 13 14 Santino Ferrucci Trident 1m59.525s 2.389s 19 15 Jack Aitken ART Grand Prix 1m59.653s 2.517s 15 16 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1m59.767s 2.631s 17 17 Nyck de Vries Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing 2m00.735s 3.599s 13 18 Louis Deletraz Charouz Racing System 2m01.075s 3.939s 18 19 Roberto Merhi MP Motorsport 2m01.816s 4.680s 14 20 Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 2m26.820s 29.684s 2



