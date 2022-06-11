Baku Grand Prix 2022, F1 qualifying live: latest updates from Azerbaijan

Luke Slater
·9 min read

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc steers his car during the third practice session ahead of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on June 11, 2022
03:19 PM

Q1 - Hamilton complaining of a soft brake pedal

Norris will be the first man to set a lap time.

03:17 PM

Q1 - 17 mins to go

It's a slooooow release from the pit lane. Hamilton is still sitting there a minute later, with a few cars remaining ahead of him.

03:16 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q1 begins

18 minutes. 20 drivers, 15 through and five go out.

03:15 PM

A few cars are out in the pit lane already

Keen.

A chance of red flags here, always, so that makes sense. Get your banker in.

03:12 PM

Under five minutes to go now

Predictions? Will Mattia Binotto be correct? Will it be a Red Bull on pole? And which one? I am going for Perez on pole here.

03:06 PM

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is speaking to Sky Sports F1

I think he will get on pole today. I think in FP3 they have been very strong this morning. Having said that it's very tight, it's a matter of a tenth or two. Let's try to build the lap time. I think we will certainly do out best.

He says he won't plan for his drivers to give each other slipstreams. It is powerful on the straight but can cause problems in the first part of the track. It might happen by accident, though, he says.

03:04 PM

Some work going on in the Mercedes garages

On both cars. Possibly some issues due to kerb usage. I sincerely doubt there is any risk of them not making the session.

03:00 PM

Timings could be a problem if the session is crash-packed

Let's hope it is not...

Or, at least, let us hope we can get it done in a reasonable amount of time. 15 minutes to go...

02:53 PM

A reminder about our new F1 newsletter - The Racing Line

It is a subscriber exclusive, lands in your inbox every Monday after each race and you can sign up for it here. 

02:47 PM

This is interesting...

Well, I think it is. Says a bit about how Verstappen is (relatively) struggling and Perez is in fine form. The car just seems to suit his optimal driving style a bit more.

02:43 PM

Qualifying head-to-heads so far this year

Leclerc, Albon and Bottas all with 100 per cent records over their team-mates. Will they be able to continue that today? It looks like it...

02:38 PM

It is a bit of a weird track here

But it can provide good racing, is a challenge for the drivers and also leads to some pretty neat photos over the weekend.

Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 11, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during practice&nbsp; - REUTERS
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 11, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during practice - REUTERS

02:36 PM

Good to see Hamilton back with his yellow helmet

Though he did actually switch to it in Monaco mid-race stoppage last time.

He has only won once here in five attempts and that was fairly fortunate as Bottas had a late puncture in 2018.

02:28 PM

A quick reminder that the session start time is delayed by 15 mins

That is after a barrier repair caused by an F2 crash earlier on. I don't know why they didn't just shorten FP3 by 15 minutes but here we are.

02:25 PM

Lewis Hamilton in fresh spat with FIA president but Mercedes woes continue in Baku

Lewis Hamilton has told the ruler of Formula One's governing body that he will not be silenced and encouraged his fellow drivers to be more outspoken, but the seven-time world champion suffered another woeful day in practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Read more of that here, as Phil Duncan reports.  

02:20 PM

F1 teams' raw pace ranking so far this season

This measures, on average, how teams have performed in qualifying by setting their best time in the session against the overall quickest and expressing it as a percentage. So, in a theoretical 100-second pole lap, a lap that was one minute and one second would get a percentage of 101.000.

Incidentally, the pole lap here will be not too far off 100 seconds.

02:16 PM

Current constructor standings

Ferrari have dropped the ball in recent races. Mercedes' gap to the top two teams is just getting bigger and bigger.

Every team has scored at least a point, though, which is good at this stage of the season.

02:12 PM

Toto Wolff speaking to Sky Sports F1 about where Mercedes are

I think there is no such thing as a concept. Cars' performances are dependent on many areas. It's just about dissecting where the problems lie and targeting each of those areas with calmness and focus.

I think we want to keep the optimism whilst also managing our expectations. I think we went to Monaco or Baku with higher expectations than we should have had, but equally I don't want to reduce them for other tracks [that should suit our car].

02:08 PM

Ferrari suffering from some extreme bouncing on the long straight in Baku

02:04 PM

Current drivers' championship standings: Top 12

01:59 PM

Final times after third practice

  1. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1min 43.170secs

  2. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:43.240

  3. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:43.449

  4. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:43.596

  5. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:44.418

  6. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:44.476

  7. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:44.491

  8. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:44.573

  9. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:44.685

  10. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:44.689

  11. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:44.842

  12. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:44.845

  13. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:44.879

  14. Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:44.913

  15. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:44.919

  16. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:44.964

  17. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:45.479

  18. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:45.532

  19. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:45.574

  20. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:46.070

01:50 PM

Verstappen encountered some traffic towards the end of the session

He probably could have gone a fair bit quicker. He had to back off for yellow flags earlier in the session, too.

01:40 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to our coverage for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. It's the fifth edition of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but actually the sixth time a grand prix has been held at this track as in 2016 it was billed as the European Grand Prix. Is Azerbaijan in Europe? Partly. Is Baku? Not really? But then again we had the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola and the Luxembourg Grand Prix at the Nurburgring and that is at least 80km away from Luxembourg. So there you go.

So far the running has been fairly what we have come to expect from this season, with Ferrari and Red Bull leading the way with little really to separate their four drivers. Sergio Perez - a winner in Monaco last time out - was fastest in final practice, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.070s. Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, 0.279s away from his team-mate and Carlos Sainz was fourth, just over four-tenths away from Perez.

The Mexican has traditionally gone well at this circuit and has found his feet and his form at Red Bull this season, after a tricky and inconsistent year in 2021. Verstappen is finding the car less to his liking and the disparity this season is just 15 points in the standings (albeit not fully reflective given it's two DNFs to one) and it's 5-2 in qualifying. In percentage terms, Perez is just adrift of Verstappen by 0.165 per cent in qualifying. That is much improved from last year.

Mercedes struggles have continued in Baku. The bouncing is still there and there is also a significant straight-line deficit. George Russell made it into the top 10, albeit 1.4s off the pace, with Lewis Hamilton down in 12th, 1.6s off Perez's quickest time. That podium challenge in Spain does not look like it is kick-starting their season just yet.

Lando Norris impressed again, in fifth and Daniel Ricciardo was right behind him for once, within a tenth of a second.

Qualifying's start time has been delayed by 15 minutes due to FP3 being delayed by the same start time due to a barrier repair that was required after a crash in Formula 2 earlier in the day. So it's a very late start of 3.15pm BST.  Will it be another Leclerc pole?

