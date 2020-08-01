Bakrid 2020 Wishes in Urdu and Bakra Eid Mubarak HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Eid al-Adha Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS to Send to Family and Friends

Bakrid is the annual celebration of Choti Eid or Eid al-Adha which is one of the most important holidays for Muslims across the world. Considered to be the most important festival in Islamic traditions, second only to Ramadan Eid, Bakrid 2020 is expected to be celebrated on July 31. The annual commemoration is filled with crucial events like the religious sacrifice of the lamb (bakra), preparation of delicious biryani and sevaiyi, dressing up in colourful festive clothing and of course celebrating the auspicious day with friends and family. This is the reason that people often share Bakrid 2020 Wishes, Eid al-Adha Mubarak Greetings, Bakrid Mubarak Messages, Happy Eid al-Adha WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to friends and family. In this article, we bring you Bakrid 2020 wishes in Urdu so that you can wish Eid al-Adha Mubarak with festival greetings and messages through WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS and other social media platforms.

Eid al-Adha celebration is celebrated on the 10th day in the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hajjah. It honours the mythological story of Ibrahim and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismael, in an effort to follow God’s wishes. According to the stories in the Quran, Ibrahim dreams daily that he sacrificed his son and thought of this dream as an indication from God to offer his son as a sacrifice. As proof of his testament to God, he prepared to sacrifice his son; however, looking at his dedication, God replaced Ismael with a lamb. As a way of commemorating and remembering this story and honouring both Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as well as Ismael’s survival, people raise a lamb for four days with utmost love and care and offer it as a sacrifice to God.

The celebration of Eid al-Adha is known to be extremely festive and eventful. People gather around near mosques and come together as a community to offer the sacrifice of a lamb. This meat is then distributed among friends and family as well as those in need. Celebrating with the community is an important part of Eid al-Adha celebration. While doing this, physically, will be challenging in the current times, people are sure to share Bakrid 2020 Wishes, Eid al-Adha Mubarak Greetings, Bakrid Mubarak Messages, Happy Eid al-Adha WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family to commemorate this important festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Se Amiri Garibi Ke Fasle Na Rahen, Har Insan Ek Duje Ko Apna Bhai Kahe, Aj Sob Kuch Bhool Ka Aa Gale Lag Ja, Mubarak Ho Tuje Yeh Eid al-Adha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Allah Aap Ko Khudai Ki Sari Neymatein De, Allah Apko Khushiyan Aur Atah Karein, Dua Hamari Hai Aapke Saath, Bakrid Pe Aap Aur Sabaab Haasil Karein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hawa Ko Khusboo Mubarak, Fiza Ko Mausam Mubarak, Dilon Ko Pyar Mubarak, Apko Humari Taraf Se Bakrid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Door Hain Ya Paas Hain, Meri Duaayen Sadaa Aapke Saath Hain! Allah Ka Haath Sadaa Aapke Sar Par Rahe! Eid ul-Adha Ki Mubarakbaad!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Zindagi Ka Har Pal Khushiyon Se Kam Na Ho, Ap Ka Har Din Eid Se Kam Na Ho, Yehi Dua Hain Ki Aisa Eid Ka Din Aapko Hamesha Naseeb Ho. Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak!

How to Download Eid al-Adha 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

With the increasing use of online messenger apps, you can share Eid al-Adha 2020 WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the festival. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

Eid al-Adha celebrations are very limited this year, considering the continued spread of COVID-19. However, the essence of the festival is the resilience and willingness that devotees show towards the various tests of life. We hope that this Eid al-Adha brings with it a wave of prosperity and happiness. Bakrid Mubarak!