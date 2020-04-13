Getting into baking? Now is the time to invest in a Kenwood mixer

If you're getting baking then now is the time to invest in a Kenwood mixer. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We’re not saying that we’re next Mary Berry or anything (or not out loud at least), but we are doing a lot more baking and getting really quite good.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From straight-forward banana bread to complex sponges and pies for the whole family to enjoy, the coronavirus lockdown has seen us turn our hand to bakes of both the sweet and savoury kind - with varying success.

Not only does it give us something to do and mean that we get a batch of delicious baked goods at the end of it, baking is also proven to help lower cortisol (the stress hormone) and help us feel less anxious and happier.

As Mary Berry famously said, there are few better ways to let off steam than kneading.

Unleashing your inner frustration on a ball of dough is a great short-term solution to a stressful day. After all, no one’s watching, you won’t break anything and you’ll get a delicious loaf of bread at the end of it. Everyone wins.

If you can relate to all this, then now is the time to invest in this top-of-the-range Kenwood mixer as, not only will it make baking a whole lot easier, it’s also half price on the Amazon website at the moment.

Buy it: Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer | Was £429.99, Now £249.97 from Amazon

Featuring a full set of non-stick baking tools including the K-beater, balloon whisk and the dough hook included in the pack, making baking bread and mixing cake batter, easy and stress-free.

The slow speed power outlet with over 10+ optional attachments helps you do even more in the kitchen like pasta rolling and meat grinding and you can protect your kitchen sides with the supplied splash guard.

In short, more baking, less mess.

Story continues

Unsurprisingly, the Kenwood mixer has received rave reviews on the shopping site.

“What a lovely bit of kit.” one user wrote.

While another elaborated: “They are just the best machine I have ever owned. I make bread about 3 - 4 times a week and do not have the strength or stamina required for all of that kneading. The Kmix with its dough hook does it all for you in 10 minutes.”

Next step: getting our own baking show.