Baking coach shares how to revive old bread with a little bit of water

When the craving for Haily Beiber’s viral “pizza toast” or TikTok’s “fancy” grilled cheese hits, San Francisco “micro-bakery” owner @theearlyrisebaker has a hack to ensure you can refresh stale and frozen bread so it’s ready to use.

The baking coach shares how they use a simple dash of water and a quick reheat to bring old bread back to life. The hack can even refresh frozen bread so it’s ready to eat within minutes.

In a TikTok that’s been viewed 1.7 million times, @theearlyrisebaker explains that while the hack is “neither a new trick nor a trick I haven’t shown you before,” it’s still one that’s worth repeating because it’s just that effective.

The baker says if you have a loaf of stale bread that you think is too rock-hard to eat — or you just have extra bread on hand that you don’t think you’ll eat fast enough — toss the bread in the freezer.

Then, when you’re ready to eat the bread, run the entire loaf under running water.

“Sounds crazy but your bread loses water as it sits there, even in the freezer,” @theearlyrisebaker explains. “Get it nice and wet.”

Next, stick to bread in a 350-degree “moderately hot oven, not super hot” for a few minutes. The TikTok shows @theearlyrisebaker placing the wet baguettes directly onto the oven rack. Ensuring that the oven is not too hot and that the bread is not cooked for too long is also key.

And the result after a few minutes of baking?

“Super crispy fresh delicious bread,” @theearlyrisebaker summarizes.

The baker has many other TikToks showing how the wet-and-heat hack works to revive bread.

“Rehydration is the single most slept on food hack that exists,” observed @machopiranha.

The @theearlyrisebaker also notes in the video’s caption that the hack can be a money-saving tool because it allows people to freeze fresh bread if they’ve baked too much or purchased extra bread at the local bakery.

“Freeze it instead of letting it sit and slowly lose its deliciousness,” @theearlyrisebaker writes. “Works well to slice and freeze too.”

They also described that when utilizing the hack with a large loaf of bread, it can be helpful to let the loaf thaw overnight, but for smaller loaves, like a baguette, “straight from the freezer works.”

Comments on the video ranged from those agreeing with the hack to those who were appreciative of the tip that would allow them to enjoy freshly baked bread more.

“French here: it’s totally okay and I also got this advice from a ‘Boulangerie’ (bakery) Under the water + 180°C in the oven for like 15min,” @quentinfulldrunk chimed in.

“I work at Jimmy John’s, and I take bread home all the time. I will be using this thank you,” commented @whutzittooya.

“I feel so sorry for all the bread I gave up on and throw it away,” wrote @gppony.

One commenter noted that revived bread can become hard again, and @theearlyrisebaker clarified that the hack is meant to be useful only if you plan to eat the bread right away.

“Yes, this trick is for bread that will be immediately consumed. If not, slice it and then freeze and only reheat when you need it,” @theearlyrisebaker replied.

