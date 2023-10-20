‘Baking Championship’ and ‘Delicious Miss Brown’ Star Kardea Brown Signs New Food Network Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

“Delicious Miss Brown” host Kardea Brown has signed a new exclusive deal at Food Network.

Born and raised on the Sea Islands of Charleston, S.C., Brown grew up in a big family “with a love for food, especially the cherished recipes they passed down from generation to generation,” per Food Network. Currently in its ninth season, Brown’s Emmy-nominated “Delicious Miss Brown” is shot on-location in Charleston and “shares the family events, culture and recipes close to Kardea’s heart.”

The eighth season of Brown’s daytime series reached more than 6.7 million viewers. New episodes of Season 9 air Sundays at 12 p.m.

Outside of her main series, Brown serves as a judge on “Spring Baking Championship” and “Kids Baking Championship,” both of which she will continue on as part of her new deal with Food Network. Additionally, she is judging the channel’s upcoming seasonal competition, “The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown,” which premieres Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

“Since joining Food Network, Kardea has been someone that our audience has come to enjoy cooking with as well as celebrating holidays with,” Betsy Ayala, head of food content at Food Network parent Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “As part of our newest holiday tradition, ‘The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown,’ Kardea brings her deep connection to food and unique storytelling to viewers in a brand-new way this holiday season.”

Brown added: “I am so excited to continue this journey with Food Network. It has been a dream come true to share my food, family and traditions as well as celebrate every holiday with viewers.”

