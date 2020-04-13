Hurry, this fast-bake breadmaker is still in stock and under £60

This breadmaker is still in stock for avid bakers. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Before lockdown most of us would never have dreamed of making our own bread, especially not when you can pop down to your nearest supermarket or artisan bakery and have a fresh loaf in mere minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, since the current pandemic has meant we are all spending much more time at home, many of us have newly-discovered the joy of baking our own bread.

The excitement of adding whatever you want - a cinnamon, raisin, cherry loaf? Fancy that! - the mouth-watering smell that wafts round the house and the joy of removing it from the oven, slathering with butter and consuming fresh and warm.

The only thing is, that unless you’re using the old-fashioned method that our forefathers used to use (spoiler alert: it takes a long, long time and a lot of energy) you’ll need a breadmaker.

And, like eggs and toilet roll, breadmakers have long-since been snapped up and so getting your floury hands on one can feel near-impossible.

Luckily, we have found one - it’s compact, it’s quick and it costs £59.99.

The Morphy Richards 48281 Fastbake Breadmaker has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Argos’ website and comes with 12 programmes including: white bread, french bread, whole-wheat, quick bread, sweet bread, gluten free, rye bread, speciality, pizza base, dessert, rolls, brioche, dough and bake.

There are also three adjustable crust settings and a 12 hour delay timer for overnight baking.

Buy it: Morphy Richards 48281 Fastbake Breadmaker | £59.99 from Argos





One empathic loaf-lover commented: “This is a great bread maker. Excellent results and value.”

While another left a longer review, stating: “We bought this just before the Government's instruction for people to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Story continues

“It has meant that we have been able to have beautiful fresh bread whenever we have wanted it. The machine has sat on our kitchen worktop and has been easy to use and easy to clean.

“We've tried both shop-bought bread mixes and recipes from the accompanying booklet. Plus, we've used it to make some very nice cake.”

Greggs, who?