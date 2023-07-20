Bakeup Beauty's Latest Launch Is Basically Lash Extensions in a Bottle

The new Tarantulash Mascara is a true game-changer, especially if you love a '60s-inspired mod moment.

Finding a mascara that lifts your lashes while supplying bold definition and next-level volume can be challenging. This is especially true for fellow straight-lash girlies! But we are here to say that celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker, whose clients include Lucy Boynton, Gal Gadot, and Vanessa Kirby, is answering our lash prayers with her latest launch: Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara.



The lightweight formula has nourishing ingredients, such as conditioning hyaluronic acid and vegetable collagen, and is laced with Tilia Tomentosa Bud extract, which creates a protective coat around the lashes for added volume. In terms of wear, I've found that the formula does not move or crunch throughout the day, making it perfect for daily use. But what truly sets this mascara apart is the brush.

Described as "eggplant-shaped," the brush is curved on one side and straight on the other to help customize your desired application and results. Want a simple lift? Two coats, and you're done. Want '60s-inspired mod lashes? Rotate the brush as you coat three to four layers on your lashes, and you'll give off Twiggy vibes in no time. It has flexible bristles in different sizes throughout to give your lashes maximum volume.

"I truly believe this mascara is the best mascara available in America," wrote Baker in an Instagram caption featuring her new launch. "It gives soft fluttery lash application or a full tilt bold attitude spidery '60s lash that I am known for."

Baker certainly has another hit on her hands! Tarantulash quickly earned a permanent spot in my makeup rotation, and chances are high that it will probably do the same for you.

Bakeup Beauty Tarantulash Mascara, $27, is available now at bakeupbeauty.com.

