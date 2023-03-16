Bakery Processing Equipment Market to Rise at 5.8% CAGR during Forecast Period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia Pacific held the largest market share with 37.1% by revenue, Latin America accounted for the fastest market with a CAGR of 6.2%

Farmington, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bakery Processing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 12.92 Billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The machinery in a bakery is used to work with dough and bake goods made from dough. Bread systems, bread slices, mixers, ovens and proofers, dividers and rounders, sheeters and molders, pan greasers, and diffusers are some of the tools that fall under Bakery Equipment. Depending on the task, bakery processing equipment is used to make bread, cookies, cakes, pies, pizza crusts, desserts, and more. (croissants, donuts, and pretzels). As the bakery market grows, so does the world market for equipment used to process baked goods. So, people in the market for bakery processing equipment are putting their efforts into making new products and more highly advanced equipment to meet the growing demand for bakery goods.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Bakery Processing Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Recent Developments:

In April 2021 , Heat and Control, Inc. announced the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Mexico. This new site will be the largest of Heat & Control's properties and will help the company grow.

In November 2018, Rheon Automatic Machinery expanded its production facility center by opening a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in New Jersey, USA, equipped with large, fully equipped laboratory equipment.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

As people's lives become more hectic, they desire foods that are simple to prepare and consume. People in a hurry frequently acquire bread, cakes, and sweets from the bakery. Because of this, the demand for bakery processing equipment has increased.

Consumers' health consciousness is increasing, and they desire healthier bakery products made with whole cereals, fruits, and vegetables. This has increased the demand for bakery processing equipment that can produce such products.

Additionally, consumers seek unique, high-quality bakery items that are prepared in the traditional manner. This has increased the demand for equipment for bakeries that can produce artisanal baked products.

Automation is gaining importance in the bakery industry because it can increase productivity, decrease expenses, and improve product consistency. Due to this, the demand for automated bakery processing equipment that can accelerate production has increased.

Story continues

Restraints

The equipment required to process baked products requires a substantial investment up front. Smaller restaurants and enterprises may not be able to afford this equipment, thereby retarding market expansion.

Bakery products have a limited expiration life and must be consumed within a certain time frame. This can lead to food waste and hinder a bakery's ability to generate revenue.

The cost of labor is increasing. Bakeries invest a great deal of money in labor. Due to the increase in the minimum wage and the dearth of trained employees, labor costs are likely to rise. This makes it difficult for bakeries to purchase costly equipment.

The bakery must adhere to stringent regulations, particularly with regard to food safety and sanitation. This can increase the cost of production and make it more difficult for bakeries to earn a profit.

Regional Outlook:

In 2020, 37.1% of the market's revenue came from Asia-Pacific. Most millennials like processed foods, the middle class is growing and has more money to spend, people are becoming more health conscious, and foreign investors are becoming more interested in the Asia-Pacific bread processing equipment market.

China has a good chance of growing thanks to its growing industrialization, improving infrastructure, and more investment in the food and beverage industry. China's economy gets a lot of help from the food and drink business. So, the growth of the bakery processing equipment market is likely to be driven by the growing contribution of the industrial and food and beverage industries to GDP over the next few years.

With a CAGR of 6.2%, Latin America was the market that grew the fastest. Due to a lot of investment, the food and drink business in the area has grown a lot. The bakery processing equipment market is projected to grow because more people have money to spend, more people care about their health and wellness, and more people want gluten-free products.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/47225/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 5.8% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 12.92 Billion By Type Mixers, Ovens & proofers, Slicers & dividers, Sheeters & molders, Other bakery processing equipment By Applications Bread, Cookies & biscuits, Cakes & pastries, Pizza crusts, Other bakery products By Companies GEA Group AG (Germany), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), Heat and Control (US), Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan), Baker Perkins (UK), Markel Food Group (UK), Anko Food Machine (Taiwan), Gemini Bakery Equipment (US), Allied, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

GEA Group AG (Germany), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), Heat and Control (US), Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan), Baker Perkins (UK), Markel Food Group (UK), Anko Food Machine (Taiwan), Gemini Bakery Equipment (US), Allied, and Others.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Types:

Arthrospira Platensis

Arthrospira Maxima

Based on Type:

Mixers

Ovens & proofers

Slicers & dividers

Sheeters & molders

Other bakery processing equipment

Based on Application:

Bread

Cookies & biscuits

Cakes & pastries

Pizza crusts

Other bakery products

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Online Fashion Retail Market - The Online Fashion Retail Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030. The online fashion retail market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market in India is expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing e-commerce market and increasing usage of smartphones.

Duty Free Retailing Market - The global Duty Free Retailing Market size was valued at USD 35.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 72.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period. The duty free Retailing market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period. Recent developments in Asian countries may present potential opportunities for existing and future duty-free shops to introduce a wide range of innovative products. For example, in the June 1, 2020 master plan, the Chinese central government announced multiple policies aimed at establishing the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan Free Trade Port) on China's southern coast.

Stacked Cmos Image Sensor Market - The global stacked CMOS image sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to hold the largest stacked CMOS image sensor market share due to the trio of innovations, significant investments by major players to develop new technologies and adoption of new technologies.

Reinforced Isolated Amplifiers Market - The global Reinforced Isolated Amplifiers Market is projected to grow from USD 891.4 Million in 2022 to USD 2.560 Billion in 2030, and is growing at a CAGR of 16.3%. Considering the geographical location, North America has been dominating the international market for reinforced isolated amplifiers owing to its mature telecommunication industry and rapid urbanization. The widespread emergence of smart transportation and smart buildings further boosts the growth of the reinforced isolation amplifier market. Europe follows North America's lead. Asia Pacific was the third largest market for reinforced isolation amplifiers in 2015.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



