Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Artisan Bakeries and QSRs & Demand for Convenience Food Products Driving Growth
Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market
Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry), Function, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bakery processing equipment market is estimated to account for nearly USD 11.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021. The bakery processing equipment market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand from the processed food industry and changing consumer demands.
Bakery Processing Industry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2021.
The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth between 2021 and 2026. The industrial growth in the region over the years, followed by improvements in the bakery industry, has created new opportunities for the bakery processing equipment market. The growing middle-class population in the region, increasing disposable income among customers, and demand for bakery items that offer on-the-go consumption are driving the growth of the bakery processing equipment market. The per capita consumption of bakery processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is increasing due to emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.
A large number of bakery companies have expanded their manufacturing facilities in these countries, which has also driven the market for bakery processing equipment.
The automatic mode of operation segment in the bakery processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2026.
On the basis of mode of operation, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into the automatic and semi-automatic mode of operation. Based on mode of operation, the automatic segment is projected to record the highest growth in the bakery processing equipment market between 2020 and 2025.
International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that can conduct pre-processing and actual processing operations and packaging of food products. Due to the availability of such fully automated and integrated processing lines, operational efficiencies and proper control of the production process are achieved. Fully automatic processing lines form a critical part of huge manufacturing units and help achieve economies of scale.
Premium Insights
Emerging Economies Present Opportunities for Market Growth
Mixers Formed the Dominant Segment, in Terms of Value, in the European Bakery Processing Equipment Market
Bakery Processing Industry Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
Europe Led the Bakery Processing Equipment Market in 2020
The US Accounted for the Largest Share of the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market in 2020
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Number of Artisan Bakeries and QSRs
Growth in the Demand for Convenience Food Products
Automation and Robotics in Bakery Processing
Market Dynamics
Restraints
High Installation Cost of Equipment
Maintenance of Wastewater in a Bakery Production Line
Opportunities
Increase in Demand for Frozen Bakery Products
Expansion of Production Facilities to Meet the Rising Demand
Government Initiatives and Investments to Expand the Processed Food Sector
Investments in Technological Upgradation
Challenges
Competition from Local Manufacturers Offering Low-Cost Products
Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets
Fluctuation in the Prices of Raw Material and Energy
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Type
8 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Application
9 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Function
10 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by End-user
11 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation
12 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Adjacent and Related Markets
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Ali Group
Align Industry
Allied Bakery Equipment
Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd
Baker Perkins
Buhler
Erika Record LLC
Falcon Food Equipment
GEA Group
Gemini Bakery Equipment Company
Global Bakery Solutions
Heat and Control Inc.
JBT
Kar Bakery Equipment India Pvt Ltd: Karovens
Koenig Maschinen - the Baker's Crown
Markel Food Group
Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd
The Middleby Corporation
Yash Food Equipment
Zibo Taibo Industrial Co., Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odbz05
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900