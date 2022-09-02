Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Artisan Bakeries and QSRs & Demand for Convenience Food Products Driving Growth

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry), Function, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bakery processing equipment market is estimated to account for nearly USD 11.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021. The bakery processing equipment market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand from the processed food industry and changing consumer demands.

Bakery Processing Industry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2021.

The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth between 2021 and 2026. The industrial growth in the region over the years, followed by improvements in the bakery industry, has created new opportunities for the bakery processing equipment market. The growing middle-class population in the region, increasing disposable income among customers, and demand for bakery items that offer on-the-go consumption are driving the growth of the bakery processing equipment market. The per capita consumption of bakery processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is increasing due to emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.

A large number of bakery companies have expanded their manufacturing facilities in these countries, which has also driven the market for bakery processing equipment.

The automatic mode of operation segment in the bakery processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2026.

On the basis of mode of operation, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into the automatic and semi-automatic mode of operation. Based on mode of operation, the automatic segment is projected to record the highest growth in the bakery processing equipment market between 2020 and 2025.

International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that can conduct pre-processing and actual processing operations and packaging of food products. Due to the availability of such fully automated and integrated processing lines, operational efficiencies and proper control of the production process are achieved. Fully automatic processing lines form a critical part of huge manufacturing units and help achieve economies of scale.

Premium Insights

  • Emerging Economies Present Opportunities for Market Growth

  • Mixers Formed the Dominant Segment, in Terms of Value, in the European Bakery Processing Equipment Market

  • Bakery Processing Industry Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Europe Led the Bakery Processing Equipment Market in 2020

  • The US Accounted for the Largest Share of the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market in 2020

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Number of Artisan Bakeries and QSRs

  • Growth in the Demand for Convenience Food Products

  • Automation and Robotics in Bakery Processing

Restraints

  • High Installation Cost of Equipment

  • Maintenance of Wastewater in a Bakery Production Line

Opportunities

  • Increase in Demand for Frozen Bakery Products

  • Expansion of Production Facilities to Meet the Rising Demand

  • Government Initiatives and Investments to Expand the Processed Food Sector

  • Investments in Technological Upgradation

Challenges

  • Competition from Local Manufacturers Offering Low-Cost Products

  • Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets

  • Fluctuation in the Prices of Raw Material and Energy

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Type

8 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Application

9 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Function

10 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by End-user

11 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation

12 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Ali Group

  • Align Industry

  • Allied Bakery Equipment

  • Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd

  • Baker Perkins

  • Buhler

  • Erika Record LLC

  • Falcon Food Equipment

  • GEA Group

  • Gemini Bakery Equipment Company

  • Global Bakery Solutions

  • Heat and Control Inc.

  • JBT

  • Kar Bakery Equipment India Pvt Ltd: Karovens

  • Koenig Maschinen - the Baker's Crown

  • Markel Food Group

  • Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd

  • The Middleby Corporation

  • Yash Food Equipment

  • Zibo Taibo Industrial Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odbz05

