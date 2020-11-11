Bakersville village going virtual for 2020

SCUGOG: The annual Bakersville Gingerbread village, usually held inside the Scugog Memorial Public Library, is going virtual this year.

The change in format for this year was announced in a November 2nd post on the event’s Facebook page.

“Normally, every December, our volunteer committee members, assemble a miniature, winter wonderland with gingerbread creations made by the community on display in the Kent Farndale Gallery at the library. Unfortunately, this year it isn’t possible for the village to be displayed in the gallery, due to the pandemic. While we may not be able to come together to celebrate the holiday season, we would still like to spread the Christmas spirit,” their post explained.

The post went on to explain how the event will work this year.

“In order to spread some holiday cheer, during this madness of 2020, the decision was made to make the village virtual for this year. As always, anyone can enter a creation and there are no admission fees. There also is no deadline, theme or size limit. Building a Gingerbread house from scratch, or even by using a kit, is a great family activity, especially when cooped up inside. A creation can take weeks to materialize, from planning, baking, assembling in stages, to the finishing touches with icing and candy decorations. Adding external decorations is usually done by our committee when the village is assembled in the library, however this year, it’s up to you to bring your creation to life from the comfort of your own home! All that needs to be done is to take a few photographs and post them with a description onto our Facebook page.”

Organizers are also encouraging people to include, in the posts, “small anecdotes about the process” of making their pieces.

For more information, search Bakersville: Animated Gingerbread Village, on Facebook or email bakersvillepp@hotmail.com.

Dan Cearns, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Standard Newspaper