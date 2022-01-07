Bakersfield Condors capture 6-2 AHL victory over Abbotsford Canucks

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Tim Schaller, Ostap Safin, Cooper Marody and Seth Griffith all had a goal and as assist as the Bakersfield Condors earned a 6-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks in American Hockey League action Thursday night.

Philip Kemp and Devin Brosseau had the other goals for Bakersfield (9-8-3-3).

Madison Bowey and Sheldon Rempal scored for Abbotsford (10-10-2-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press