Bakersfield Condors' Brandon Manning suspended by AHL for directing racial slur at opponent

The AHL announced on Tuesday that Bakersfield Condors defenseman Brandon Manning was issued a five-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct. Manning was given a game misconduct in Monday's contest for using a racial slur toward a member of the Ontario Reign as per AHL Rule 23.9.

"Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive," Manning said in a statement. "After the game I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I'm very grateful for. He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said.

"To say I've learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better."

Boko Imama, the Ontario Reign player Manning directed the racial slur toward, issued a statement on Wednesday.

"What happened is unfortunate for everyone," Imama said. "No matter how intense or heated a game gets, there is no room for this in our game and no excuse. I am very proud to be an African Canadian hockey player and to stand for all other players that are in the same situation as me."

Bakersfield, the Edmonton Oilers' AHL affiliate, also issued a statement expressing disappointment in Manning's comments.

"We are aware of an unacceptable comment directed toward an Ontario Reign player by Bakersfield Condors defencemen Brandon Manning during last night's game," said Keith Gretzky, Condors general manager/Oilers assistant general manager. "This is a very serious matter, we are disappointed by Brandon's comment and we fully support the American Hockey League's decision. The Oilers and Condors organizations wholeheartedly believe in a respectful workplace and will work to better educate our players on appropriate conduct on and off the ice."

The 29-year-old has played 255 games in the NHL, including nine this season with the Oilers, most recently appearing Nov. 2 against the San Jose Sharks. He was traded to the Oilers by the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 30, 2018; Manning made his NHL debut in 2012 with the Philadelphia Flyers.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported that the word Manning used was not the same word in the now well-known incident between Akim Aliu and former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters.

For clarification in the Manning incident, can report that the word he used was not the same word used in the Aliu/Peters situation. Not that any hurtful words are ever ok, simply reporting for context. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 21, 2020

Manning has four assists in 10 games with the Condors this season.