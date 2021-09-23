Bakers Love Using These Smart Storage Containers to Keep Ingredients Fresh—and They're 33% Off

Progressive Prepworks ProKeeper 6 Piece Kitchen Clear Plastic Food Storage

amazon.com

Pantries are an essential part of our kitchens. They add additional storage space for items that you don't frequently use—such as canned soups, pasta, baking powders, and bottled sauces—along with staples that we buy in larger quantities like rice, oils, and flour. But your pantry needs to be organized in order to help you easily spot ingredients or note when products need to be replenished. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a solution for keeping your baking section tidy, and it's up to 33 percent off right now.

RELATED: This Lazy Susan Saved My Messy Pantry—and It's Under $10 on Amazon

Prepwork's ProKeeper Clear Storage Set includes six plastic containers that come with locking lids. Reviewers say the set is "great for bakers" because they are designed to hold everyday ingredients, have an airtight seal, include measurement markings, and come with handy accessories. "Finally, my baking basics are not stored in a hodgepodge of plastic bags," one excited shopper wrote.

The 4-quart canister is large enough to hold a standard bag of flour and has a handy leveling tool for correctly using your measuring cups. The set also comes with a miniature sifter for powdered sugar and a terracotta disc that keeps brown sugar moist. There are even different-sized spouts, which are useful for pouring out sugars or sprinkles. Plus, each container is dishwasher safe so regular cleaning or swapping ingredients is simple.

Progressive Prepworks ProKeeper 6 Piece Kitchen Clear Plastic Food Storage

amazon.com

To buy: $40 (was $60); amazon.com.

"I love, love, love these! They are perfect for all of my baking items," another customer said. "At first, I wasn't sure how I was going to use the small ones as I don't have a lot of sprinkles or anything like that. I ended up using them for cocoa powder and cornstarch... I like baking more since I got these because I don't get flour or sugar all over the place when I try to scoop or pour it into my measuring cups."

Whether you're looking to spruce up your pantry or keep your baking ingredients fresh, the Prepwork ProKeeper Clear Storage Set is here to help. Grab it while it's on sale at Amazon today.