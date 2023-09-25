Baker's Dozen: Top 13 Highlights of the Weekend
From incredible catches to insane defensive plays, we've got you covered with all the best highlights from the weekend in sports.
Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 sports highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!
13. Bruno Fernandes!
Gorgeous pass, gorgeous finish. And it proved to be just enough to lift Manchester United past Burnley, 1-0.
Bruno Fernandes has the breakthrough for Manchester United! 🔥
📺 @peacock pic.twitter.com/JoN6sxT37r
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 23, 2023
12. This rally is incredible
Kentucky's Megan Wilson dives into the stands to save the ball, Wildcats win the point.
🔥🔥MEGAN WILSON FROM OFF THE COURT!!!🔥🔥#SCTop10
📺 SEC Network+
💻 https://t.co/dUCNQu1H1N
📊 https://t.co/2nX9CadaK9
📻 https://t.co/QJhkvXY7Cr (630 AM)#WeAreUK x #BBN pic.twitter.com/c5jI1n7bkA
— Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) September 23, 2023
11. Two-man interception
Bishop Fitzgerald tips it to Sean Brown for the pick.
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAMWORK!!!
What an interception from Sean Brown with help from Bishop Fitzgerald! #SCTop10#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/9yQne4g1Mw
— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 23, 2023
10. That's an ace!
Emily Kristine Pedersen with the ace for Team Europe, which retained the Solheim Cup over Team USA with a 14-14 tie, the first-ever draw in the event's history.
🚨 SOLHEIM CUP ACE! 🚨
Emily Kristine Pedersen makes the second ace in Solheim Cup history on the 12th hole! 💥#SolheimCup2023 pic.twitter.com/sO58VSwmM9
— LPGA (@LPGA) September 22, 2023
9. Save of the season already?
Brandon Bussi with an incredible stop in the Bruins' 3-0 preseason win over the Rangers.
We needed another look 🤯@brandonbussi33 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/t2YqaKCvAQ
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 25, 2023
8. Look ma, one hand
Josh Kelly with an incredible one-handed grab against Oregon State. Heck of a game for the Fresno State transfer, who had eight catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
HOW?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CX3iebhIOw
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 23, 2023
7. Tatis times it perfectly
Reminder that Fernando Tatis Jr. used to be a shortstop...
SOMEONE CALL THE COPS BC WE'D LIKE TO REPORT A ROBBERY 😱
⭐️ @tatis_jr pic.twitter.com/fP91IKRO4j
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 24, 2023
6. How?!
How did Michael Pittman Jr. (a) catch this and (b) hang onto it? Amazing.
Are you kidding, MPJ?
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/XCO5k0gKov
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 24, 2023
5. Drake Maye, left-handed
A Heisman moment for the Heisman candidate.
DRAKE MAYE LEFT HANDED TD 🤯 @UNCFootball pic.twitter.com/oJNpiYgB4t
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 24, 2023
4. 6-4-3
David Fletcher to Michael Stefanic to Nolan Schanuel. One of the best double plays all season!
The Angels may be a dumpster fire but they did turn one of the best double plays you’ll see this weekend.
Amazing pic.twitter.com/1fCXJPeCnf
— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) September 24, 2023
3. No-look shovel
The Dolphins beat the Broncos 70-20 and looked cool doing it.
Tua with the coolest no look shovel pass you'll ever see 🔥
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/sikbB8oTMo
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 24, 2023
2. Fullback kick return!
The kind of play you usually only see in "Madden."
ANDREW BECK WHAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/myxIChnNsd
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023
1. Catch of the year
Take a bow, Ricky Pearsall. Wow, wow, wow.
OH MY!!!! WHAT A CATCH @S1ickSzn 😳
💻 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/4zzupSxOfJ
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 23, 2023
Sign up for Yahoo Sports AM to get top plays delivered straight to your inbox, along with all the stats and storylines you need to start your day.