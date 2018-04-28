Baker Mayfield's first throw in Cleveland left a lot to be desired

Baker Mayfield’s football career lasted longer than his baseball career for a reason. (AP Photo)

The Cleveland Browns used the first overall pick in the NFL draft to take Baker Mayfield, ostensibly because he is very good at throwing balls. That didn’t exactly show in Mayfield’s first throw as a Brown on Friday, but that comes with a very large caveat: he was throwing a baseball.

The Oklahoma quarterback took part in the time-honored tradition of a draft pick throwing the first pitch at the baseball stadium of his new NFL city, taking the mound at Progressive Field alongside fellow first-rounder Denzel Ward.

The pair’s pitches weren’t exactly on target.

Sheesh. You'd expect a better throw from the 1st pick of the #NFLDraft…. pic.twitter.com/73GmtbmFp1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 27, 2018





Mayfield’s pitch is a little surprising, and not because he’s about to start throwing footballs for a living. Mayfield was an accomplished baseball player in high school hitting .338 in two varsity seasons, per Baseball America. To be fair, he wasn’t a pitcher.

The Browns’ first-round picks weren’t the only Cleveland teams being represented at the Indians’ field in pregame, as star shortstop Francisco Lindor took batting practice in a Cavaliers jersey.

Story Continues





More NFL draft coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL draft grades for Round 1

• Barkley already an NFL star without playing a snap

• Bills captain: JoshAllen will have to explain controversial tweets

• Report: Chargers to cut team icon AntonioGates

