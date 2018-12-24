Baker Mayfield won't own up to staring down former coach Hue Jackson in epic fashion

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a fantastic game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, throwing three touchdowns as the Browns beat the Bengals 26-18. And to celebrate, Mayfield decided to make sure his former coach Hue Jackson, now a special assistant with the Bengals, knew who had come out on top.

As the clock ran down to the two-minute warning, Mayfield threw a short pass to David Njoku, who then turned it into a 66-yard gain. After the play was over (effectively ending the game), Mayfield ran to the sidelines where Jackson was standing. And in truly epic fashion, Mayfield proceeded to stare down his former coach.

Baker Mayfield glaring at Hue Jackson after icing the game 😮😂 pic.twitter.com/GP9WozSIJ8 — The Rush (@therushyahoo) December 23, 2018





That’s cold, and also the best thing ever. Mayfield runs up to his old coach and stares at him as he goes by. Then he stares at him from over his shoulder. Then he turns around and stares at him while running backward. And just when you think it’s over and Mayfield has started to run forward and away from his former coach, he turns around again and stares at Jackson while running backward.

As the announcer said, that epic stare down felt like it lasted an eternity. But despite having video evidence of Mayfield glaring at his coach for quite a length of time, Mayfield wouldn’t admit it. At his postgame press conference, he was asked about it and responded “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Via @PJFOX8 & WJW-TV – Here's Baker Mayfield on staring down Hue Jackson after completing a pass to beat the Bengals. 😂 #Sooners pic.twitter.com/7cnkBOR3A6 — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) December 23, 2018





Mayfield can play coy and plead ignorance all he wants, but it’s screamingly obvious that he stared down his former coach as the clock ran out and the Browns sealed the win. And honestly, he’d earned it. Jackson began the season by refusing to start the first overall pick in the draft, and then continued to refuse to name Mayfield as the starting quarterback until he had no other choice.

Since Jackson was fired after Week 8, the Browns have gone 5-2, and Mayfield is so loose and confident that he’s playing air drums on the sidelines.





The Browns are one victory away from their first winning season since 2007. And now that he’s free of Hue Jackson, Baker Mayfield can take them there.

Baker Mayfield (6) of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

