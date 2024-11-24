Mamma mia!

Baker Mayfield might not be a chef, but he is certainly cooking the New York Giants on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback led his team to a 23-0 halftime lead in the Meadowlands at MetLife Stadium, but still had time to celebrate.

With just seconds to go before halftime, Mayfield set his GPS destination to the end zone, scampering in for the 10-yard score. Upon arrival, Mayfield, who is always in the mood to troll, began to celebrate in familiar fashion.

Mayfield's arms rose to the sky with pinched fingers and shaking wrists in Tommy DeVito's backyard, letting his opposite number know that there's a new Italian sheriff in town.

The celebration is DeVito's signature, which was born down the stretch of the 2023 season as the local kid earned folk hero status in the tri-state area. He earned the nickname, "Tommy Cutlets," courtesy of his Italian heritage and family tailgates outside the stadium at home games.

Now the only question is whether Mayfield comes out in his post game press conference noshing on some cutlets. If Mayfield wants to stick to his brand, he'll have them baked instead of fried.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baker Mayfield trolls Tommy DeVito, Giants following touchdown dive