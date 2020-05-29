Baker Mayfield ready for 'big year' as Browns QB but is feeling no added pressure

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield insists he is under no added pressure as he prepares for his third season in the NFL.

Mayfield, 25, was the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft but has struggled during his first two campaigns. He knows the upcoming season is important as he begins the second-half of his four-year rookie contract, but he also believes it's not more important than any other season.

"For me, it goes back to the mindset that I am comfortable and living in and that work-ethic mentality. I think that fits it," he said Wednesday.

"There is no doubt Year 3 is always a big year in these (rookie) contracts. Timing-wise, everybody knows that. I am not going to put any added pressure on myself. There is no need for that because if I win, good things will happen and good things will happen for our team and the guys around me. That is the most important part.

"That is why quarterback is one of the positions that is the hardest in sports. If I play better, our team is going to do better. I put that pressure on myself. It does not matter what year it is. I have to play better each year."

The Browns went 6-10 last season and in 2020 will be aiming to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Mayfield said the time for talking was over for Cleveland and he is happy to be "moving in silence."

"I have a different approach to this year. I think everybody who has been interviewed on our team has hit the nail on the head over and over about it, [it] is time to work. It is time to do our thing, instead of talking about it," he said.

"This is the first media thing I have done just because there is no need to be talking about it. It is just time to go do it.

"Right now, it is kind of moving in silence, which is fine with me. That is how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage so I am happy to get back to those roots and like I said earlier, get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around."