Baker Mayfield plays for Los Angeles Rams in Thursday night game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday – and the journeyman QB suited up and played for the Rams on Thursday night.

The injury-riddled Rams started John Wolford versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, but Mayfield subbed in on the team's second series. Wolford was bothered by a neck injury leading up to the game against the Raiders.

The Rams are already without quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) who is on injured reserve and likely done for the season.

Mayfield’s game action means he’s moved ahead of Bryce Perkins on the Rams’ quarterback depth chart.

He finished 22-for-35 for 230 yards with a late touchdown – which lifted the Rams to a stunning 17-16 victory after they rallied out of a 16-3 hole.

It’s been a whirlwind week for Mayfield. The 2018 No.1 overall pick was put on waivers by the Carolina Panthers at his request after he fell to the bottom of Carolina’s depth chart.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

OPINION: Baker Mayfield joining Rams could avert NFL scheduling disaster

Mayfield started six games for the Panthers. He completed just 58-percent of his passes and tossed six touchdowns and six interceptions. He had a 1-5 record as a starter in what was a forgettable stint in Carolina.

Mayfield was originally drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He passed for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions in Cleveland. He had a 29-30 regular-season record in four seasons with the Browns and in 2020 helped the franchise win its first playoff game since 1994. But the Browns decided to trade Mayfield to the Panthers in July after they acquired Deshaun Watson and signed him to an extension.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The fifth-year quarterback has totaled 15,438 passing yards, 98 touchdowns and 62 interceptions in 67 career games. The Rams are Mayfield’s third team since 2021. The defending Super Bowl champs have lost six straight games and took the field Thursday night without injured stars Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Stafford.

“We felt like it was the right move for us,” McVay said Wednesday. “He's a guy that I've always respected his game (and I) liked a lot of things that he brings to the table.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baker Mayfield makes LA Rams debut vs. Las Vegas Raiders on TNF

Latest Stories

  • Todd Snyder’s New NBA Collaboration Will Help You Support Your Favorite Team in Cashmere

    Unless you're a Clippers fan.

  • Todd Snyder's New NBA Team-Up Is Ready to Sit Courtside

    Todd Snyder and the NBA just released a floor-seat-worthy collection featuring the Knicks, Lakers, Celtics, and more.

  • Baker Mayfield joining Los Angeles Rams could avert NFL scheduling disaster | Opinion

    The 3-9 Rams, who will be force-fed to NFL viewers over the next four weeks, now have QB Baker Mayfield, a potential gift to NFL schedule makers.

  • Doral accepts Donald Trump’s preservation deal. And other golf courses could be next

    Doral city commissioners held an emergency meeting Wednesday to comply with former President Donald Trump’s December deadline to accept his gift of surrendering development rights at his resort’s premiere golf course.

  • NFL Thursday Night Football live tracker: Raiders look to continue hot streak against Rams

    Derek Carr and Davante Adams have the Raiders surging into the playoff hunt.

  • Fantasy Football Week 14: Thursday Night Football analysis for Rams vs. Raiders

    Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen delves into Thursday night's matchup between the Rams and the Raiders.

  • Baker Mayfield doesn't start for Rams, but he was in for the 2nd series

    The Rams kept their starting QB decision to themselves.

  • Pettersson's overtime goal gives Canucks 6-5 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on a breakaway at 4:25 of overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. “(Spencer) Martin made two big stops, and then on the breakaway (Kuzmenko) gave me a good pass I just tried to go low blocker,” Pettersson said. Dakota Joshua scored twice for the Canucks, and Nils Hoglander, Ilya Mikheyev, and Andrei Kuzmenko added goals. Spencer Martin made 34 saves. “He was fabulous. I see real growth. I loved

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • Ravens' defense capable of carrying them with Jackson hurt

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson's injury may put even more pressure on the Baltimore Ravens' defense. Lately, that unit has been up to the challenge. Jackson missed practice Wednesday — no surprise following his knee injury in last week's win over Denver — and it looks more and more like the Ravens will have to rely on backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for at least their game at Pittsburgh on Sunday. However, Baltimore has held two of its last three opponents without a touchdown. If that k