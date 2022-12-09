Baker Mayfield plays for Los Angeles Rams in Thursday night game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday – and the journeyman QB suited up and played for the Rams on Thursday night.

The injury-riddled Rams started John Wolford versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, but Mayfield subbed in on the team's second series. Wolford was bothered by a neck injury leading up to the game against the Raiders.

The Rams are already without quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) who is on injured reserve and likely done for the season.

Mayfield’s game action means he’s moved ahead of Bryce Perkins on the Rams’ quarterback depth chart.

He finished 22-for-35 for 230 yards with a late touchdown – which lifted the Rams to a stunning 17-16 victory after they rallied out of a 16-3 hole.

It’s been a whirlwind week for Mayfield. The 2018 No.1 overall pick was put on waivers by the Carolina Panthers at his request after he fell to the bottom of Carolina’s depth chart.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

OPINION: Baker Mayfield joining Rams could avert NFL scheduling disaster

Mayfield started six games for the Panthers. He completed just 58-percent of his passes and tossed six touchdowns and six interceptions. He had a 1-5 record as a starter in what was a forgettable stint in Carolina.

Mayfield was originally drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He passed for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions in Cleveland. He had a 29-30 regular-season record in four seasons with the Browns and in 2020 helped the franchise win its first playoff game since 1994. But the Browns decided to trade Mayfield to the Panthers in July after they acquired Deshaun Watson and signed him to an extension.

Story continues

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The fifth-year quarterback has totaled 15,438 passing yards, 98 touchdowns and 62 interceptions in 67 career games. The Rams are Mayfield’s third team since 2021. The defending Super Bowl champs have lost six straight games and took the field Thursday night without injured stars Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Stafford.

“We felt like it was the right move for us,” McVay said Wednesday. “He's a guy that I've always respected his game (and I) liked a lot of things that he brings to the table.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baker Mayfield makes LA Rams debut vs. Las Vegas Raiders on TNF