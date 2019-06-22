Baker Mayfield pays off bet to Saquon Barkley

Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley made a bet with each other after the season, with each man predicting he'd win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Barkley won the award, and now Mayfield has paid up. The Browns quarterback presented his friend with a huge diamond-encrusted pendant on a equally large gold chain. The pendant reads "QUADS," a reference to the Giants' running back's impressive quads.

Barkley acknowledged the gift on Twitter with some crying emojis.

"S/O to @bakermayfield for coming through with the bet [ ] [ ] [ ] #QUADS," he tweeted.

Estimated cost for the necklace? Unknown, but no one can accuse Mayfield of being a cheapskate here.

Barkley said after the NFL Honors Show in February he had no idea what to expect for winning the bet.

“With Baker Mayfield, you never know what you’re going to get," Barkley said (via Cleveland.com). "But yeah, we made a little fun bet just to show that obviously we both want to win this award, but it’s bigger than us.

“It’s about a friendship, and the love that we have for each other. But I did win, so I do get a chain and he gets to pick and whatever he picks I’m just going to wear it and that’s a gift.’’



