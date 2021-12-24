Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry activated from COVID list for Browns' Christmas game vs. Packers

The Cleveland Browns activated several players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday for their Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers including quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum, cornerback AJ Green and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo are also cleared to play on Saturday. Eleven players remained on the list as of Friday, including starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and running back Kareem Hunt.

Mayfield, Keenum and Landry were among 18 Browns players who missed Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That game was moved from its originally scheduled kickoff last Saturday because of the Browns outbreak. Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens started for Cleveland in the 16-14 loss to Las Vegas.

Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield are available to play on Christmas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

With the loss, Cleveland dropped to 7-7 and behind the 8-6 Buffalo Bills, who enter Week 16 in control of the final AFC wild-card berth. The Browns are also competing with the 8-6 Baltimore Ravens, 7-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 7-7 Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture.

Saturday's game against an 11-3 Packers team seeking to hold on to the top spot in the NFC is critical for the Browns' playoff chances. They'll play the game on four days rest because of last week's postponement.