Baker Mayfield and the intriguing fallout from the 2018 NFL draft

Dave Caldwell
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Gary A Vasquez/USA Today Sports</span>
Photograph: Gary A Vasquez/USA Today Sports

Four quarterbacks were among the first 10 players selected in the 2018 NFL draft. Lamar Jackson, who went 32nd to the Baltimore Ravens, made it five first-round QBs, the second-most ever. The New York Times called it a “quarterback frenzy” in the next day’s paper.

Of the four quarterbacks who went in the top 10 – expected to step right in and contribute – only Josh Allen, of Wyoming and the Buffalo Bills, is still with the team that drafted him. Josh Rosen, from UCLA, was released in October from his sixth NFL team (he still banked $18m in career earnings, more than $1m for each touchdown pass he has thrown in the NFL).

In the NFL, few players considered top-flight quarterbacks coming out of college wear out their welcome (there are, of course, exceptions such as JaMarcus Russell and Tim Couch). Perhaps the most striking current case of a high-drafted QB sticking around despite teething problems involves the No 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, who is with his third NFL team since July, but may turn out to craft the best comeback story yet.

Related: Tom Brady’s poignant homecoming may have been his most human game

It was a bit of a surprise, at least to the constructors of mock drafts, that the Cleveland Browns used the No 1 overall pick in 2018 to select Baker Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma. Sam Darnold was favored by many to go No 1 overall.

Standing just 6ft 1in, Mayfield did not have the majestic pocket presence of a Peyton Manning – and did not have the frightening speed and quickness of Jackson, who was not a starter at the beginning of his pro career, but became the NFL MVP in his second season.

Mayfield was a brash underdog who just got the job done. He grew up in Austin, Texas, but he received no attention from his home town Texas Longhorns. He went to Texas Tech as a walk-on, won the starting job, then transferred to Oklahoma as a walk-on and won that job. After leading the Sooners to an upset victory at Ohio State, he planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield.

But, unfortunately for the Browns, Mayfield’s best performances arguably came in TV commercials for Progressive Insurance, where he displayed surprisingly strong comic timing. His time in Cleveland ended amid injury problems and an Instagram battering from the father of his star receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. He was eventually traded to the Carolina Panthers after a Browns career that was neither truly terrible or truly great.

Believe it or not, that trade happened only five months ago. Mayfield found himself in a quarterback competition with, guess who, Darnold, who had flopped after the New York Jets took him with the third pick in 2018. Darnold was traded to Carolina for three draft picks before the 2021 draft.

Mayfield started the Panthers’ first five games – four of which they lost, leading to the sacking of coach Matt Rhule. Because Darnold was hurt, PJ Walker was made the starter, but he was only so-so, then got hurt. So Darnold, not Mayfield, was chosen to replace Walker.

Mayfield asked the Panthers just last Monday to release him. He was signed the next day by the Los Angeles Rams, who needed a quarterback because Matthew Stafford, who’d led them to a Super Bowl victory in February, had sustained a scary spinal-cord injury.

The Rams won three of their first 12 games and have had a lousy season – well, until Mayfield showed up. He did not start the Rams’ game last Thursday against the Raiders, but he certainly finished it, leading a game-winning, last-minute, 98-yard touchdown drive.

“I don’t know if you can write it any better than that,” he said after the game. “Obviously, we’d like it to be a little more stress-free, but it’s a pretty damn good story, I’ll be honest with you, so it’s special.”

Mayfield wore a baseball cap to the postgame news conference that read, “This is not my first rodeo,” but he smiled and drew laughs from reporters when he said of the improbable comeback victory, “That was my first rodeo doing that. I’ll say that.”

Three days later, Darnold led the Panthers to their second straight victory. Even though their 5-8 record is still not so hot, Carolina are only one game behind Tom Brady and the fading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who cling to first place in the awful NFC South.

Meanwhile, the Browns are 5-8 and headed nowhere. The quarterback whom Cleveland traded to replace Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, missed the Browns’ first 11 games of the season because he was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. He was mediocre in his first game back – a victory over the hapless Texans – and Cleveland lost his second game.

The Jets ditched Darnold after three years in favor of another quarterback they picked in the top five. Zach Wilson was ditched three weeks ago in favor of a quarterback, Mike White, who was drafted by Dallas in the fifth round in that fateful 2018 draft. White was drilled in the ribs Sunday in a loss to Buffalo, and Joe Flacco temporarily subbed in. Flacco was the Super Bowl MVP after leading the Ravens to the title in the 2012 season – but was dumped after he got hurt, and Baltimore realized that Jackson was going to be a fantastic quarterback. All QBs seem to be connected somehow.

As of now, Stafford will most likely miss the rest of the season but won’t need offseason surgery, Rams coach Sean McVay said last week, meaning that he intends to return. What that means for Mayfield is uncertain, other than that he will play Monday against Green Bay.

After the game against the Raiders, Mayfield said he’d simply “take in as much as I can, and let the pieces fall where they may. I can’t control the future. I know I have the next four games here. I’m trying to build on that, and to be the best version of me and improve.”

The four quarterbacks who were drafted among the top 10 in 2018 have been to one Pro Bowl combined – Allen, in 2020. The six non-quarterbacks have been to the Pro Bowl eight times, including one time for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the second pick.

Quarterbacks must cope with pressure that players in other positions don’t, of course, but quarterbacks tend to get second and third chances (and sixth chances, in the case of Rosen). Allen aside, there has hardly been a frenzy of quarterback success among the 2018 draft’s top 10. But Mayfield shows they are not done yet.

Latest Stories

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • 'I don't think we're done yet:' Bombers coach O'Shea weighs in on new three-year deal

    WINNIPEG — Wade Miller knew he was talking to a winner when he first interviewed Mike O’Shea in 2013. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and chief executive officer told the story at a press conference Friday, where he and O’Shea talked about the three-year contract extension the head coach had recently signed through the 2025 season. That first interview took place with Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters in the Toronto airport, a city where O’Shea had been the Argonauts’ special teams c

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’