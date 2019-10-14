Baker Mayfield injury update: Browns quarterback says hip is 'tender'

The Browns are off to an underwhelming start and the team received a bit of a scare regarding its quarterback on Sunday.

During the team's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks, quarterback Baker Mayfield injured his hip on a scramble in the first half. A few plays later, he was seen down on one knee in pain. He was evaluated in the locker room between series and remained in the game.

After the game, Mayfield said his hip felt "tender," but that it was no excuse for the way he played.

"It hurts," Mayfield said (via ProFootballTalk.com). "But it's a physical game of football."

On Sunday, Mayfield completed 22 of his 37 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also rushed four times for 35 yards and one score.

The Browns (2-4) head into their bye week before visiting the Patriots (6-0) in Week 8.



