Baker Mayfield honors ROY bet between Saquon Barkley with diamond-encrusted chain

Baker Mayfield is a man of his word.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback honored his Offensive Rookie of the Year bet with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley by giving the former Penn State star an iced-out chain paying tribute to Barkley’s larger than life quads.

“It’s for a chain,” Barkley said in February. “The loser’s got to get someone else a chain. We get to pick the chain and we get to have fun with it because obviously everyone's talking about who’s going to win, and at the end of the day we’d love to see each other win, but we’d also love to see ourselves win too, but we made a little bet with it just to show how friendly we are that it's bigger than just the award.”

Barkley ended up receiving the honors and Friday night posted his diamond-encrusted trophy for all to see on Twitter. Mayfield did not reveal how much he paid to commission Barkley’s prize.

“It’ll say ‘Quads’ on it, not ‘Sa-quads’ but just ‘Quads,’” Mayfield said in February. “The two extra letters in there cost a little bit extra money, so we’ll stick with just ‘Quads.’

The chain certainly makes sense, given how massive Barkley’s quads are, earning him the appropriate nickname of “Saquad.”

Perhaps the next wager could be who finishes with MVP honors first. After all, three letters might be considerably cheaper than five.

Saquon Barkley's Rookie of the Year honors earned him two very expensive pieces of hardware. (Kirby Lee/USA Today)

