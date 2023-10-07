Baker Mayfield headlines star-studded College GameDay at Red River Rivalry

Baker Mayfield holds up the Golden Hat trophy after the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

During Tampa Bay’s NFL bye week, former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, now with the Buccaneers, served as a guest picker for the Red River Rivalry on ESPN’s College Gameday in Dallas, Texas.

This Week 6 match-up outcome against No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma will have a big implication on both teams' hopes to make the College Football Playoff.

In his three years at OU, Mayfield threw for over 12,000 yards, 119 touchdowns, and only 21 interceptions. He also won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, becoming one of seven winners in Oklahoma history. Mayfield was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his NFL journey has been challenging.

Baker has had a successful year with Tampa Bay compared to his previous seasons with other teams, completing 69.6% of his passes for 882 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Buccaneers are currently 3-1.

Baker Mayfield chose the No. 12 Sooners to upset No. 3 Texas, while Uvalde, Texas native, actor Matthew McConaughey picked Texas to give Oklahoma their first loss of the season.

McConaughey received his Bachelor's degree in Film from UT Austin in 1993. He has been a Professor of Practice in the Department of Radio-Television-Film at the Moody College of Communications since fall 2019. It is common to spot McConaughey on the Texas Longhorns' sidelines, showing his support and cheering them on.

Baker Mayfield was the only person on the Game Day panel to choose Oklahoma, while Lee Corso showed his support for Texas by putting on the Bevo mascot head.

"Lee knows better than that." Baker Mayfield wasn't feeling Coach's pick of the Longhorns

College Football: What is the Red River Rivalry game? Oklahoma and Texas head to Dallas for their 119th meeting

McConaughey's best moments on GameDay

Battle of the beat buckles: McConaughey made a hilarious comparison between the size of his belt buckle and Patt McAfee's.

"It seems like he rode a steer and I look like I drove a Lincoln," said McConaughey.

When McConaughey speaks, the world listens.

According to McAfee, the last time he watched McConaughey, he was summoning the power of the moon. Today, McConaughey claims to be harnessing the power of the sunshine.

McConaughey summons the power of the sunshine through the Longhorn

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with Matthew McConaughey on the field before kickoff of the Red River Rivalry game.

Steve Sarkisian talked to Matthew McConaughey about the pregame speech he gave to Texas:



"My talk to them yesterday was about how grateful and thankful I am for them."

