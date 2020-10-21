Baker Mayfield fires back at his critics: 'I don't give a damn what they say'

The Cleveland Browns might be 4-2, but not everything is rosy around the team. While the team’s record is strong, the Browns haven’t been as dominant as you might expect. The club’s two losses have been huge blowouts, causing the team to post a negative point differential.

On top of that, quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn’t gotten into a rhythm just yet. In five games, Mayfield has thrown 10 touchdowns against 6 interceptions. He had a particularly tough day against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, tossing 2 interceptions — including one that was returned for a touchdown — and taking 4 sacks. Mayfield, who came into the contest with a rib injury, was pulled in the third quarter as things got out of hand.

Because of that, Mayfield finds himself the subject of criticism entering Week 7. While Mayfield looked like a future star as a rookie, he’s failed to reach those numbers over the past season and a half. At 25, Mayfield is still young enough to get back on track, but his inability to build off a strong first season is a concern.

Mayfield, however, doesn’t care about any of that.

Baker Mayfield, on the criticism from pundits this week:

“I don't give a damn what they say. … They get paid to talk, we get paid to do our work...” #Browns pic.twitter.com/HdslzeXMrF — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 21, 2020

He told reporters Wednesday he doesn’t “give a damn what [critics] say.” He added, “They get paid to talk, we get paid to do our work.”

That’s not to say Mayfield thinks he’s playing flawless football right now. He admitted he held on to the ball too long against the Steelers.

#Browns JC Tretter on Baker Mayfield saying he held the ball too long: “Baker is a leader. That’s why he said those things. It’s all about protecting for infinity. Our job is to block” for however long is necessary — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 21, 2020

That comment earned Mayfield some praise from offensive lineman J.C. Tretter, who called Mayfield “a leader.”

Browns need to bounce back after loss to Steelers

Mayfield may tune out the criticism, but he agrees the Browns need to get back on track after Sunday’s 38-7 loss to the Steelers. Mayfield said that while the team is still 4-2, it has felt like the team is 0-6 after losing like that.

Mayfield said after bad loss that "4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6 before."#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 21, 2020

Mayfield should have a chance to get right against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. The Bengals have struggled on defense, allowing 1,514 passing yards this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

A big game from Mayfield would quiet even his most vocal critics ... though it’s not like Mayfield is listening to them anyway.

