Baker Mayfield closes out Browns offseason by marrying Emily Wilkinson

Baker Mayfield married Emily Wilkinson in Malibu on Saturday. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Baker Mayfield is closing out the offseason as a newlywed after exchanging vows with girlfriend Emily Wilkinson over the weekend. The Cleveland Browns quarterback confirmed the news of his wedding Sunday on his Instagram story, per USA Today, and was joined by former Oklahoma teammates at the celebration.

"What's up everybody? Mr. Mayfield here checking in with Mrs. Mayfield!" he said, panning the camera over to show his wife sitting next to him before adding, "Ooooooh my goodness. I'm married."

Wilkinson was counting down to the nuptials on her Instagram account for the past couple of weeks. The couple was engaged in June 2018 shortly after the Browns took Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

The wedding was held in Malibu, California, with a large group of former Sooners in attendance. Former quarterback Tanner Schafer and tight end Grant Calcaterra both served as ushers, reported OU Daily. Co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy, former quarterback Kyler Murray — the 2019 No. 1 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals — and offensive tackle Orlando Brown also attended.

Odell Beckham Jr., one of Mayfield’s newest offensive weapons, was in attendance according to OU Daily with former New York Giants teammates Saquon Barkley, the NFL Rookie of the Year, and Sterling Shepard, another former Sooner teammate of Mayfield who plays with Barkley in New York. Guests were reportedly given complementary Nike shoes for dancing.

Mayfield will look to build on his thrilling rookie season when the Browns open training camp July 25.

