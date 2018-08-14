Baker Mayfield to Antonio Callaway on preseason debut: 'Fight through it and keep pushing'

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield offered wide receiver Antonio Callaway some advice after their preseason debuts Thursday.

Callaway was reportedly cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license earlier this month. As a punishment, he had to play most of Cleveland's preseason opening 20-10 win over the Giants.

Mayfield, who dealt with his own off-field incidents while at Oklahoma, had some words of wisdom for his fellow rookie.

"My message to him was just to fight through it and keep pushing," Mayfield said, via ESPN. "I wouldn't necessarily say my message and my message only was the determining factor. You have a lot of guys that are pushing him in the right way, making sure that he is doing the right things."

After struggling early in the game, Callaway ended with three catches for 87 yards and a 54-yard touchdown catch from Mayfield.

"When you have something like that, personally me, going through something like that I did at Oklahoma, you have to fight for it every day," Mayfield said. "You have to earn their respect back, and there is no question about it. That's his mentality I have seen, so I am happy to see that.

"From me, he earned it. I can't speak on everybody's behalf, but I hope it was the same way."

The Browns will continue their preseason schedule when they host the Bills on Friday. They will open Week 1 of the regular season Sept. 9 against the Steelers.



