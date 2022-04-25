Baker Lake MLA Craig Simailak appointed as Nunavut's new minister of justice

Craig Simailak will be in charge of the Justice Department and the Qulliq Energy Corporation, Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok announced Monday. (Elections Nunavut - image credit)

Nunavut's newest cabinet member will be in charge of the Justice Department as well as the Qulliq Energy Corporation, the territorial government announced Monday.

Craig Simailak, who is the MLA for Baker Lake, was elected last week to the executive council during a special leadership forum. He was sworn-in to cabinet Friday to replace Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone, who resigned after a report found him in a conflict of interest.

On Monday, Premier P.J. Akeeagok issued a statement announcing Simailak's portfolios. Simailak will take charge of them as of May 5.

"As a second-term MLA and former municipal politician, Minister Simailak brings a great deal of experience to our team," he stated.

Before becoming MLA, Simailak spent 20 years working for the Qulliq Energy Corporation. His previous experience includes serving on Baker Lake's council, as well as serving as mayor, and he has been involved in committees and volunteer organizations within the community.