Baker Hughes Awarded Major Subsea Contract with Azule Energy for Agogo Oilfield Offshore of Angola

Baker Hughes
·2 min read
Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes

  • First new major greenfield project awarded in Angola in over five years

  • Order includes 23 standard subsea trees, 11 Aptara™ manifolds, SemStar5™ fiber optic controls and related system scope of supply

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, has been awarded a major contract to provide subsea equipment and services by Azule Energy for work in the Agogo oilfield, offshore Angola. This award represents the first major new greenfield project awarded in offshore Angola in more than five years.

The scope of work includes 23 standard subsea trees, 11 Aptara manifolds, SemStar5 fiber optic controls and the related system scope of supply. Baker Hughes will also provide services and aftermarket support for the Agogo integrated west hub subsea production system.

A significant portion of the equipment will be manufactured, assembled and tested in Angola, leveraging Baker Hughes’ local facilities and workforce.

“Our local manufacturing capabilities, deepwater development equipment and innovative subsea control system technology enable us to provide exceptional support to Azule Energy in their efforts to increase oil production in Angola,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president of Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Our expertise and comprehensive solutions well-equip us to reduce complexity, support project schedules, and deliver successful outcomes for Azule Energy and further contribute to the growth of Angola’s energy industry.”

Azule Energy is an international energy company located in Angola, with bp and ENI sharing equal stakes in the business. Baker Hughes' technology offerings are well-equipped for the challenging deepwater offshore environment, and the subsea control system technology enables Baker Hughes to support greenfield development and interface with legacy interconnected producing wells.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Victoria Ingalls
+1 (346) 269-5764
Victoria.Ingalls@BakerHughes.com

Investor Relations

Jud Bailey 
+1-281-809-9088 
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com  


