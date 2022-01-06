These baked pasta recipes are perfect for chilly days

Credit: diningwithskyler, fooddolls, richardeats/TikTok

Baked pasta is a cozy dish that’s perfect for chilly days. It’s also easy to bake in bulk, making it ideal for get-togethers or weekly meal prep. If you’re craving a hearty and delicious baked pasta dish, head over to TikTok for some inspiration. Here are five of the most delicious baked pasta dishes on TikTok!

1. Buffalo chicken baked pasta

This baked pasta dish is perfect for anyone who loves Buffalo chicken. To make it, place a block of cream cheese in the center of a baking dish. Then add cooked pasta and shredded rotisserie chicken. Top with hot sauce, Buffalo sauce, diced garlic, chicken broth, milk and cheese. Bake the pasta. Then mix up the ingredients, and top with chives before serving.

2. Vegan hummus baked pasta

This healthy vegan hummus baked pasta dish is packed with veggies. Start by placing sliced bell peppers, zucchini, fresh tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes in a baking dish. Then add a few scoops of hummus, as well as olive oil and spices. Bake in the oven until the veggies are cooked through. Then mix in cooked pasta and enjoy!

3. Baked spaghetti with meat sauce

This baked spaghetti with meat sauce is so hearty! To make it, cook ground beef in a pan with olive oil, garlic and spices. When the meat has browned, add in a jar of pasta sauce and simmer until the sauce cooks down. In a separate pan, mix half-and-half and parmesan. Pour the cheese mixture over cooked spaghetti, and add the spaghetti to a baking pan. Add the meat sauce to the pan. Then top with plenty of cheese and bake.

4. Spinach and artichoke baked pasta

This artichoke dip-inspired pasta is creamy, cheesy and absolutely delicious. Place cherry tomatoes, garlic, chopped artichokes and frozen spinach in a baking pan. Then in a bowl, mix ricotta, cream cheese and mozzarella. Add those to the baking dish, and bake in the oven. Meanwhile, cook onions in a pan until caramelized, and boil your pasta. When the veggies are done baking, mix the onions and pasta into the baking pan. Bake again for 10 minutes and enjoy.

5. Classic baked ziti

Few dishes are as comforting as a classic baked ziti. Start by making a traditional tomato sauce or heating up canned sauce. Then add some of the sauce to a bowl with ricotta, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese. Mix the ziti into the cheese mixture, and start layering! First ladle some sauce into a baking dish. Then add pasta, fresh mozzarella and pecorino. Add more ziti, sauce and even more cheese, and bake.

