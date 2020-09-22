Bake Off winners – what they did next

There have now been 10 bakers to triumph on The Great British Bake Off and number 11 will be crowned at the end of the new series.

Previous winners have followed their time on the show with successful careers in the culinary world, while one has even been awarded an MBE.

Ahead of the 11th season, we look at where the winners are now:

Series 1 – Edd Kimber

The first series of The Great British Bake Off was won by debt collector Edd Kimber in 2010.

After his win he left his job and has published cookbooks including Say It With Cake, The Boy Who Bakes, Patisserie Made Simple and One Tin Bakes.

Series 2 – Joanne Wheatley

The second series in 2011 ended with Joanne Wheatley being crowned the winner.

Since then she has started her own cookery school and had two books published: A Passion For Baking and Home Baking.

She has also appeared on The One Show and performed cooking demonstrations on The Alan Titchmarsh Show.

Series 3 – John Whaite

John Whaite took the title in the third series of Bake Off and went on to study for a diploma in patisserie at Le Cordon Bleu in London.

He now appears as a chef on ITV’s Lorraine, This Morning and Sunday Brunch, and presented the ITV cooking show Chopping Block with Rosemary Shrager.

Whaite also opened a cookery school in Lancashire and has published four books: John Whaite Bakes, John Whaite Bakes At Home, Perfect Plates In 5 Ingredients and Comfort: Food To Soothe The Soul.

