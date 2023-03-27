Bake Off viewers spot error in celebrity Stand Up To Cancer special

Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off fans were left distracted by a continuity error in Sunday's (March 26) Stand Up to Cancer celebrity special.

The latest instalment of the series saw TOWIE star Gemma Collins, actress Jessica Haynes, comedian Tim Key and TV presenter AJ Odudu head in to the famous tent to test their baking skills. But it was Gemma's changing hairstyle which caught viewers' attention.

With the show filmed across two days contestants usually wear the same outfit and hairstyle for continuity reasons, however Gemma could be seen sporting different looks throughout the episode.

In some shots the reality star had her hair in a split ponytail, while in others she had two braids on the top of her head.

"Anyone else noticed that Gemma’s hair keeps switching between a ponytail and a plait thing?" one viewer noted.

While another added: "The editing of Gemma’s different hairstyles is sending me over the edge…..did she not get the memo that she was meant to look the same."

Bad editing from #GBBO with Gemma Collins hairstyle changing during the showstopper 🤦♀️ — Lindsey Morgan (@morg85) March 26, 2023

I can't explain how much it's stressing me out on #GBBO that Gemma had different hairstyles on the two days and they're just chopping between the two like it's totally normal 😬 — Lindsay Arch (@lindsayjarch) March 26, 2023

The changing outfits and hairstyles weren't the only concern viewers had either, with many questioning why Gemma didn't have her hair tied back for hygiene reasons.

"Extra ingredient in whatever Gemma bakes will be at least one hair. Dozens no doubt. Tie your hair back, woman," one viewer wrote.

A second commented: "Why do they let the celebs bake with their hair down? It gives me the ick."

While Gemma's outfits and baking skills caught viewers' attention, it was Jessica who ultimately took home star baker. The actress impressed the judges with her cookery talents in order to beat Gemma, AJ and Tim to first place.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, it's known as The Great British Baking Show, and streams on Netflix.

