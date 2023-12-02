Bake Off stars reunite in sweet festive selfies

Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off's 2023 series may have finished, but it's not the last we've seen of this year's cast.

Five bakers from the most recent run reunited for two cute Christmas selfies that were shared to the show's official social media accounts yesterday (December 1).

In the photos, we see Saku, Dana, Amos, Tasha and Abbi dressed up in their finest Christmas outfits. Saku looks happy as she models an elf costume, while, in a fitting Bake Off tribute, Amos opted to be a Christmas Pudding.

"It's officially mince pie season," the accompanying caption said.

Earlier this week, we saw Matty crowned as the latest Bake Off champion, pipping Dan and Josh to the post.

In his emotional victory speech, he said: "I don't know what to say. People said, 'You should go on Bake Off', and I just thought it was a throwaway comment, I never really listened to it. I never thought I would be on this, let alone win it."

"I've never met a more cheerful, smiling, uncomplaining and willing baker," Prue Leith added, while Paul Hollywood said: "He's just got better and better and better, and if you're going to smash it, you do it on the last challenge, and that's exactly what he did."

Following the airing of the finale, Matty confirmed that he had gotten engaged to his girlfriend.

The Great British Bake Off and its spin-off Bake Off: An Extra Slice both air on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, it's known as The Great British Baking Show and streams on Netflix.

